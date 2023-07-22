An English soccer friendly was called off at halftime when a funeral hearse and another automobile were driven onto the field.

After a scoreless first half between Dunston and Gateshead, supporters were shocked to witness both vehicles executing burnouts and donuts all over the field during halftime.

Images shared online showed the trucks being driven in a circle through the middle of the field. The two men, who witnesses claimed were wearing masks, then alighted from the hearse and entered the waiting vehicle.

Gateshead incident looked like protest against two individuals

According to a Gateshead FC supporter who spoke with the BBC, the burglars “apparently barged through the gate from the car park” before crashing over the perimeter fence.

In what is likely a protest, he claims that posters were thrown out the window of a vehicle before “two people in ski masks” leaped out of the hearse and into the other car and drove off.

Two persons were the targets of several scathing personal accusations in the posters. The game was called off just after halftime, with Dunston UTC tweeting, “Tonight’s match has been abandoned due to an incident at half-time.”

After the match was called off, Gateshead FC issued a similar statement on Twitter:

“Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after halftime, tonight’s match has been abandoned by the referee.”

Police launch investigation

The police have reportedly opened an inquiry after reports of trouble in Gateshead, as reported by Sky Sports.

“Officers attended the scene within minutes where nobody was reported to have been injured or threatened. An investigation was immediately launched – and a number of enquiries are ongoing. This is to establish the full circumstances surrounding the issue, and locate those involved.

“Disorder will not be tolerated in the community, and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly. While enquiries are at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other. As such there was no wider risk to the public.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto