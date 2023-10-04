Frank Lampard is nearing a return to club management. A single victory out of eleven games did not bode well for his second coaching stint at Stamford Bridge.

The English legend, whose management career began in 2018, led the London club permanently from July 2019 until January 2021. The next winter, Everton hired Lampard. He managed to keep the club away from relegation to the Championship.

The team had lost nine of their previous 12 league games by January 2023, which led to his dismissal. A short time later, Chelsea surprisingly gave Lampard a second chance.

After firing Graham Potter, the club turned to its former captain as a temporary manager. In Lampard’s second term as Chelsea manager, the club’s fortunes deteriorated. Chelsea finished in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

Frank Lampard favorite for Rangers job

Current events see Lampard looking for his next managerial job. Scottish powerhouse Rangers is a possible destination for Frank Lampard, according to The Telegraph. Following Michael Beale’s dismissal on Sunday, the former Blues great is being touted to replace him as manager at Ibrox.

The 3-1 loss to Aberdeen was the last straw for the Rangers board and the fans, and Beale suffered the fury of both. Now that Steven Davis and Alex Rae have taken over in an interim capacity, the Scottish side may begin their hunt for a permanent replacement.

Englishman avid fan of Light Blues

On the other hand, according to the latest information by TEAMtalk, the Rangers board wants to take their time with the crucial appointment. However, they have already had preliminary conversations with Frank Lampard about the open management role.

The report adds that the 45-year-old has expressed a strong desire to continue the discussions. As his coaching career progresses, Lampard is believed to be receptive to new opportunities.

The Englishman has also been a fan of Rangers for quite some time, as seen by his attendance at the 2008 UEFA Cup Final. His presence at Ibrox, he said at the time, was one of the highlights of his life.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images