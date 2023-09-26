According to reports in France, an arrest warrant has been issued for former FIFA exec Mohamed bin Hammam. L’Equipe claims that a French judge supplied the warrant due to corruption allegations. Bin Hammam was a key figure in awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, his home nation.

It was reported earlier in September that over $300 million in bribes were used to help bring the massive tournament to Qatar. The Middle Eastern country narrowly beat out the United States as host after a lengthy voting process. These bribes were allegedly given to officials who submitted ballots in the vote.

FIFA banned former executive

Bin Hammam was previously the president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) from 2002 to 2011. He was also a key member of FIFA’s executive committee during this timeframe as well.

The exec then left his roles with the confederation and committee due to a ruling by FIFA. A FIFA ethics committee banned Bin Hammam from all soccer-related dealings for life in 2011. However, the former AFC executive appealed the decision. A court reversed the decision due to a lack of evidence.

Nevertheless, just months later, FIFA put the ban back into place. The Times then issued a scathing report on allegations of corruption involving Bin Hammam in 2014. According to the news outlet, the former FIFA exec gave a series of bribes to other soccer officials in exchange for Qatar support during the 2022 World Cup bidding process. The Times reportedly used e-mail evidence to back up their claims.

France seeks arrest of former FIFA VP, but no conviction yet

Although there have been multiple reports of corruption during the Qatar World Cup bidding process, there has yet to be a conviction for the crimes of bribery. Nevertheless, as investigations continue, warrants and court documents are seemingly mounting up as time goes on.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire