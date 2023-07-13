Due to the low level of interest shown by New Zealand citizens, FIFA have decided to act.

20,000 more tickets have been made freely available in advance of the Women’s World Cup. This is in an effort to ensure that all available seats are taken by the time the tournament starts.

The majority of the one million tickets that have been sold so far have been purchased by fans in Australia, who believe that their national side has a good chance of taking home the trophy.

As the official partner of the FIFA Women’s Football tournament, Xero is giving away 5,000 tickets. Thesse include matches beginning on July 20 in Dunedin, Wellington, Hamilton, and Auckland.

The Football Ferns have failed to win a match in five prior visits to the World Cup. Furthermore, FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman has claimed that the sport’s lesser status in New Zealand makes it harder to draw crowds.

Former New Zealand PM invites people to buy Women’s World Cup tickets

Jacinda Ardern, who had previously served as the Prime Minister of New Zealand, invited her 1.7 million Instagram followers to buy tickets.

“My feed is going to be dominated by a lot of football chat these next few weeks. Not because I’m an expert, but because I’m so excited that New Zealand is hosting such a massive event. It’s full of amazing teams and athletes from around the world.”

“There are still tickets to some games across New Zealand (Auckland, Dunedin, Wellington and Hamilton) so whether you are an amateur enthusiast or an expert, this is your reminder to jump online and join in”, she said.

11 possible contenders this year

For this 2023 Women’s World Cup, 11 teams have a legitimate shot of winning rhe trophy.

The field has never been more diverse or unpredictable. 2023 is the most open edition yet, with participants from five continents speaking eight languages are in

Photo credit: IMAGO / Bildbyran