United States men’s national team forward Brandon Vazquez looks set to remain with FC Cincinnati for the near future. The 24-year-old player has been monitored by German side Borussia Mönchengladbach in recent weeks. However, the Major League Soccer club does not want to lose Vazquez during the current campaign.

Michele Giannone is claiming that Mönchengladbach sees Vazquez as a natural replacement for Marcus Thuram. The France international recently departed the team and reportedly signed a contract with Inter Milan as a free agent.

Mönchengladbach agreed personal terms with Cincinnati forward Vazquez

According to Giannone, Mönchengladbach traveled Stateside to watch Vazquez in action With Cincinnati and even met the player at his house. Personal terms between the two sides were also agreed. Nevertheless, Cincinnati has essentially blocked the transfer from happening.

Despite Vazquez wanting to join Mönchengladbach, the MLS club does not want to sell this summer. Cincinnati is currently leading the Eastern Conference at the moment and wants its star to lead the team into the playoffs. A potential winter deal is possible, but it is unsure if the Bundesliga team will wait until January to sign Vazquez.

Former USMNT stars also previously had moves blocked

News of Vazquez’s blocked move overseas is reminiscent of a similar deal involving Taylor Twellman. The former New England Revolution star had an offer to join English club Preston North End. However, the league rejected the proposal. Twellman spent the remainder of his playing career with the American team.

Previously, former USMNT great Clint Dempsey endured a similar situation. The attacker wasn’t happy when MLS rejected a $1.5 million offer from Charlton while he was also playing for New England.

Dempsey expressed his discontent with the league’s decision in an interview with the English press. “England is a great country to play in and I want to leave MLS,” Dempsey told the Daily Mirror. “Teams abroad are willing to pay me ten times more money and I don’t want to be here. There is no way I am staying in MLS.”

