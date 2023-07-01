Everton are once again looking to sign Arnaut Danjuma. The Dutchman has resurfaced as a potential target for the club after rejecting the Toffees in January.

Having initially agreed to join Frank Lampard’s team on loan, Danjuma had a change of heart and signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, with his loan deal in North London having expired on Friday evening, Villarreal are keen to sell. The former Bournemouth forward is officially on the market again.

According to Mail Sport, Everton have re-entered the race to secure the services of the 26-year-old, considering a loan deal for the upcoming season.

Whilst the circumstances of the January snub were unpleasant, there is no animosity between the two sides.

Villarreal and Tottenham agreed on a purchase option for $34 million, but that wasn’t taken up.

Danjuma rejected move to Goodison Park in January

Danjuma, on the other hand, won’t remain at Villarreal and is quite likely to leave once again. Inquiries about a summer transfer have come in from fellow Premier League sides, including Everton, as well as from the Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

Given their lack of offensive depth, Everton will focus on strengthening their attack this summer.

After lengthy talks last winter, the Toffees will hope to agree terms with Danjuma for a second time.

Everton fans may not take kindly to move

What was bizarre about the whole situation was that the Netherlands international had a medical on Merseyside and even gave an interview to club media.

However, Frank Lampard’s dismissal saw the 26-year-old make a U-turn, opting not to join.

The Goodison Park outfit will re-open negotiations with the player’s representatives.

Whether this move will go down well with supporters is unclear. Whilst the club holds no resentment, fans will see Danjuma as someone who refused to help their bid for survival.

