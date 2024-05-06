Crystal Palace held Manchester United to the Red Devils’ first scoreless outing of 2024 with a 4-0 demolition at Selhurst Park. A brace from United transfer target Michael Olise made it 18 points from 11 games under new manager Oliver Glasner. In the other dugout, more criticism rises toward Erik ten Hag. After Monday evening’s result, United has won just one game in its last seven Premier League outings. In total, Manchester United has now lost 13 Premier League games. That is the most in the club’s Premier League history.

Only an FA Cup stunner against Manchester City at the end of the season may be enough to salvage this season for United.

Palace takes advantage of poor Manchester United

Manchester United’s defensive inefficacies reappeared after just 12 minutes. A clumsy decision from an out-of-form Casemiro challenged Michael Olise in the middle of the park. The French talent, who is rumored for a move to Manchester United this summer, breezed beyond the sliding Brazilian. No Manchester United player stepped up to defend Olise as he waltzed to the edge of the area. A scuffed shot bounced into the ground and past a diving Andre Onana.

Palace had the better of the ball in the first half, despite Manchester United leading the possession category. United briefly had the ball in the net on a scramble following a corner kick. However, the referee deemed Rasmus Hojlund interfered with Dean Henderson, and the goal did not stand.

Instead, it was Palace to score the next goal via Jean-Phillippe Mateta. Ineffective defending from Manchester United allowed Mateta to cruise into the Manchester United box on a mazy run. The forward pounded the ball into the back of the net to double Palace’s advantage. Manchester United, already under the microscope with a massive dip in form, now trailed against a team in the bottom half of the table by multiple goals.

From bad to worse for United

The issues did not stop there for Erik ten Hag and United. A long cross from the right side of Palace’s midfield met a sliding Joachim Andersen in the box. The ball squirmed free and Tyrick Mitchell slid the ball home to make it 3-0 to Palace on the night.

Eight minutes later, Michael Olise secured his brace. After Daniel Muñoz won possession from Casemiro deep in the United half, he passed the ball to Olise. The Frenchman got the ball on his left foot and curled a shot into the near side of Onana’s goal. A bad night had turned horrid for United at Selhurst Park.

Erik ten Hag points to injuries before the game

United can point to a variety of excuses as to why it capitulated against Crystal Palace on Monday evening. Lack of desire, poor tactics, individually poor performances or even a clinical Palace side. Erik ten Hag, at least before the game, pointed to the injuries that Manchester United is dealing with. For example, Bruno Fernandes missed a game for the first time in his 13-year professional career. Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay have missed extended time with injury. As a result, Manchester United’s squad was remarkably young. Some of the unused substitutes have yet to see first-team action.

However, injuries are something every team deals with. Even long-term injuries are something a team like Manchester United should be able to handle. Real Madrid has been without several top players for the entire season. Yet, Los Blancos are in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Additionally, they won LaLiga this season. Closer to home, Liverpool’s injuries forced it to depend on new signings and academy call-ups. Say what one will about Liverpool’s curtailing of the season toward the end. Jürgen Klopp did wonders to get that side to third in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is losing the patience of supporters and crucially the Manchester United ownership. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not been shy to speak his mind regarding the future of the Manchester United coaching staff. Had injuries been a problem, quality depth would have been the main focus for Manchester United in the transfer window. Instead, it brought in underwhelming players who have been part of a historically poor season at Old Trafford.

