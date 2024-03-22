Time is running out until Euro 2024 Germany, and three spots from the playoffs are about to be settled. The fate of those last three countries will be determined on Tuesday through three playoff finals. On their journey to a spot in Germany, Wales, Poland, Ukraine, Iceland, Georgia, and Greece all made it to the semi-finals of their qualifying processes.

How Path A teams fared

With a 5-1 victory against Estonia, Wales advances to the Path A playoff final, where they will face Poland. Defeating the Euro 2020 newcomers was a piece of cake for the Dragons at home.

The home team got off to a flawless start thanks to a goal from David Brooks in the third minute. Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson, and Daniel James added to the hosts’ lead. What’s more, they never looked back, winning 4-1. For the away team, Teemu Pukki scored a consolation goal.

The Polish players cruised to beat Estonia 5-1 in Warsaw, with goals from Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Piotrowski, Nicola Zalewski, and Sebastian Szymanski. It would be a fourth straight European final appearance for Lewandowski and his teammates. On the other hand, the Welsh just need to win their next match to secure a berth in the last 24.

In the end, the remaining spot at Euro 2024 will be contested between Greece and Georgia. In Athens, the 2004 European Champions thrashed Kazakhstan 5-0, while Georgia defeated Luxembourg 2-0. With four goals scored before halftime, Greece cruised against Kazakhstan 5-0 on Thursday. They have failed to make the cut for the European Championship in each of the last two years.

Despite the difficulty of the match, Georgia prevailed 2-0 against Luxembourg in Tbilisi. The goal of Georgia, as an independent country, to make it to its first European Championship is still in the works. Plus, their best player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be available for the final after serving a ban.

How Patch B and C fared in Euro 2024 Playoffs

Defeating Israel in the round of 16 at the 2024 European Championship, Iceland secured one of the last three spots in the tournament. As a result, they have precipitated a duel with Ukraine.

After falling early, Iceland rallied to overcome Israel 4-1 and crush their hopes of making it to the continental finals. Since the 1970 World Cup, Israel has been absent from any major tournament competition. The conflict in Gaza forced the rescheduling of the match to Hungary.

Age Hareide, manager of Iceland, had voiced his apprehensions about facing Israel before the match. Halfway through the first half, Israel took the lead via veteran attacker Eran Zahavi’s penalty kick.

However, Iceland responded with goals from Arnor Ingvi Traustason and a hat trick from Albert Gudmundsson. After Roy Revivo’s sending-off in the 73rd minute, Israel had 10 men on the field and a golden chance to equalize when Zahavi missed a penalty kick.

The winner of the Iceland vs. Ukraine match in Wroclaw will earn a spot in the Germany tournament. Both teams advanced to the semifinals of Euro 2016. With two goals in the last four minutes of the match, Ukraine narrowly defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk scored to keep Ukraine’s dreams of competing in the European Championship for the second year in a row alive.

PHOTOS: IMAGO