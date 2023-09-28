Talks have taken place between the Premier League and the leading UK broadcasters about a new documentary on the life of the league’s referees.

According to a recent story, an independent production firm approached the three domestic rights holders about airing the show. The Daily Mail reports that discussions about the possibility have already taken place between Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime.

They note, nevertheless, that it has not yet been approved by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL). This time last year, former Premier League official Howard Webb was named the PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer.

In addition, he has worked to increase transparency inside the executive branch, increasing the possibility that they may support the documentary.

What’s the idea behind the new Premier League referees documentary?

The new documentary concept seems to be based on the idea that referees need to be humanized. In addition, they want their supporters to have a deeper appreciation for the challenges they face in the course of their work.

The producers plan to record the officials’ before- and post-game discussions as well as their training sessions. Unseen game film will also feature. However, this initiative needs approval from the Premier League.

“It’s a great idea,” a person close to the referees reportedly told the Daily Mail. “It would show a different side to them. How hard it is. The pressure they’re under.

“To officiate a Premier League is not easy. One error and you’re vilified. So, something such as this might help people see a different side to officials.”

Show comes after success of Match Officials Mic’d Up

Due to the popularity of Match Officials Mic’d Up, this proposition came forward. Here, Webb and Michael Owen utilize recordings from in-game exchanges between officials. The duo provides light on contentious VAR and refereeing decisions.

The majority of postgame discussion in the Premier League is on refereeing calls. Broadcasters’ attention spiked in the last four years since the introduction of VAR.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage