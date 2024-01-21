One Premier League team is willing to set a new transfer record to get Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen’s star.

Based on his statistics from the current Bundesliga season, Victor Boniface is a force to be reckoned with in Europe. The Nigerian is among the league’s top attackers thanks to his goalscoring prowess and his important assists.

His ascent has been nothing short of spectacular since he joined Leverkusen this summer, leaving Belgium after just a year. With 10 goals in the first half of the season, the 23-year-old is leading the Bundesliga under Xabi Alonso.

He is also becoming quite a name for himself. With him on the field, Bayer Leverkusen have been unstoppable, as they have won 13 of their 16 matches.

How has Victor Boniface fared this season?

Due to a groin injury, 23-year-old Boniface will not be able to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles. On the contrary, it has brought to light the highs and lows of his career thus far.

Boniface went back to Leverkusen on January 10 after the unfortunate event for surgery to fix muscle-tendon damage. Even though the injury is likely to be minor and will not last long, it has not deterred interested teams.

These days, Boniface is a hot commodity as teams all around Europe hunt for ways to upgrade their offensive lineups. According to rumors, the youngster has a number of potential suitors, including Chelsea and Arenal.

Now, new reports suggest that West Ham is also trying to use their ties to Bayer to their advantage in order to close a possible deal. With Jarrod Bowen out with an injury, the Englishmen are hoping to add a new striker this month.

The Sun, a British tabloid, claims that West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten is attempting to negotiate a contract with Leverkusen, his previous club. With their financial resources, the Hammers may make a huge move for an experienced striker. The report adds that it would have the full support of manager David Moyes.

Leverkusen willing to cash in?

If Boniface arrives at the London Stadium, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings—whom the Irons have long-term worries about—may both go. Because of their high salaries, an exit would be the most likely outcome.

Rumors continue that Victor Boniface is moving to the Premier League

With rumours of interest from French teams, Moyes may possibly agree to send Said Benrahma out as well later this month. His side has also made an unexpected move to sign striker Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, as per other reports.

Duran has been subordinate to Ollie Watkins all season and is eager to get back into the starting lineup. However, rumor has it that Villa will pass on doing business for Duran unless a substantial offer arrives instead of a loan bid.

With Boniface’s five-year contract in place from his signing with Leverkusen in July, the BayArena executives do not need to sell. However, should a bidding battle break up, the player’s price may increase. Thus, the German outfit they may be ready to cash in on their acquisition and move on to a new player.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Laci Perenyi