A unique version of El Trafico will be a major attraction in one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 Major League Soccer season. On July 4, reigning MLS Cup champions LAFC battle crosstown rivals LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl.

While this is a young fixture with some memorable moments, the current seasons have been near opposites of one another. LAFC is set to make another playoff appearance. Currently, LAFC is level on points at the top of the Western Conference table. However, Steve Cherundolo’s squad has a game in hand on St. Louis CITY SC.

On the other hand, LA Galaxy is putting up a historically poor season by its standards. The club has 15 points after 18 games and recently sacked its President Chris Klein in May. To make things worse, Chicharito is out for the season with a knee injury.

Regardless, El Trafico always draws audiences, and the game at the Rose Bowl is a chance for history for both clubs and the league.

Galaxy return at Rose Bowl for first time in 20 years

Pasadena serves as the first location for this interstate rivalry, and it’s a historic one that the host team is quite familiar with. From 1996 to 2002, the Galaxy called the Rose Bowl home. In 2003, the team relocated to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

As many as 69,255 people showed out to see the first-ever game of the franchise. The Galaxy have won a league-record five MLS titles throughout their history, and their time playing in the Rose Bowl ended with the first of those titles.

What is the MLS single-game attendance record?

According to Kevin Baxter of the LA Times, Tuesday’s El Trafico derby at the Rose Bowl is getting close to selling out with around 80,000 tickets sold. The current MLS record attendance is 74,479, established during last year’s LA Galaxy vs Charlotte FC game. For El Trafico, few tickets are available for the game at the Rose Bowl.

In fact, ABC7 reports that the Rose Bowl fireworks extravaganza will be inaccessible to anyone without tickets to the soccer game between LAFC and L.A. Galaxy scheduled for the same night.

Pasadena laws had to authorize this one-of-a-kind fireworks display. Outside of approved events, the use of fireworks is prohibited in Los Angeles and its surrounding communities.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire