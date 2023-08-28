Eden Hazard is getting ready to announce his retirement from soccer. The Belgian is currently a free agent after his contract at Real Madrid expired. However, no club is expressing interest in signing Hazard. As a result, his next career move could be the end of his playing career at the age of 32.

Reports out of France state Hazard’s intention is to retire because none of the clubs reaching out have mounted any interest from Hazard. Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer generated interest in Hazard. Yet, the rumors went no further. For example, the Vancouver Whitecaps had a noted interest in the player. Hazard’s barber even claimed six clubs threw offers at Hazard. Based on his current status, none of those clubs wooed him enough.

At the age of 32, Hazard’s retirement puts an end to one of the brightest careers of the 2010s. The Belgian arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer after it won the UEFA Champions League. There, he was Chelsea’s best player for years. While with the Blues, Hazard won a pair of Premier Leagues, two Europa Leagues, one League Cup and the FA Cup.

When Chelsea won the Premier League in the 2014/15 season, Hazard won Premier League Player of the Season. In the same year, he won the award for PFA Players’ Player of the Year. He scored the league-winning goal in the 2014/15 campaign. The next season, his goal against Tottenham Hotspur ensured Leicester City would win the Premier League.

Eden Hazard retirement comes after disappointing Real Madrid spell

Hazard unceremoniously left Chelsea after the 2018/19 season. That year, he won the Fans’ Player of the Year Award in the Premier League. His big-money move to Real Madrid should have set up great success. However, injuries and a lack of form made his move one of the greatest transfer flops of all time. In 76 games in all competitions, Hazard scored seven times and assisted 12. He was still part of the squad that won two LaLigas, a Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Regardless of how his career petered out, Hazard remains one of the greatest Belgian soccer players of all time. His 33 goals are second all-time behind only Romelu Lukaku. He made 126 appearances with Belgium, which ranks No. 4. He also featured in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He won the Silver Ball as Belgium finished third in 2018, its best finish at the World Cup.

