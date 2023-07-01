Declan Rice will join Arsenal for a club-record £105 million. Fans should be ecstatic right now. The transfer saga around the midfielder has dragged on for quite some time.

Despite Manchester City’s late arrival, fresh sources have suggested that a resolution is near.

The pursuit of Rice by Arsenal has not been a well-kept secret. Mikel Arteta has expressed a strong desire to secure his signature this summer, and the team have made a considerable effort to lure him away from the London Stadium.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Arsenal and West Ham are nearing completion. A deal is anticipated to be done very soon. Declan Rice had concrete offers from both Manchester City and Bayern Munich, but the Gunners have won the bidding war.

Arsenal to make Declan Rice a high-earning acquisition

Arsenal and West Ham have reached an agreement on a $133 million transfer this summer, with the clubs still working out the installment payments. Although the financial details have not been ironed out.

Rice has already settled on certain conditions on a personal level and will go forward with his medical.

The transfer entails a $127 million upfront payment and a further $6 million in performance-based incentives. As per the Daily Mail, the English international will put pen to paper on a long-term contract worth at least £13 million per year ($16,5 million).

The player’s monthly salary would be almost £1 million ($1,3 million), or around £250,000 ($317,000) each week. The resulting daily total of roughly £50,000 ($63,000) would break down to around £6,250 ($8,000) per hour, or £104 ($130) every minute.

The signing of the midfielder by Arsenal is monumental. He was obviously a high priority for them, as shown by the substantial compensation they offered him. Among the current Gunners team, his salary will place him third in terms of total earnings.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images