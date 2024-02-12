American striker Daryl Dike has once again suffered a major injury, and a ruptured Achilles has ended his season prematurely. On Feb. 10, West Brom drew against Ipswich 2-2, with Dike appearing as a substitute. However, went down with an injury after 10 minutes on the pitch, and he needed a medical cart to get off the field. On Monday, West Brom confirmed Dike suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg. This comes just one month after returning from Achilles surgery in his right leg.

Dike had made five appearances in total with the Baggies this season. He scored a goal in the side’s FA Cup win at home against Aldershot Town. That was his first goal since March 15, 2023. Now, West Brom has ruled Dike out until later in 2024, affirmatively shutting down any chance of appearing this season in the Championship or in the summer with the USMNT.

The club said Dike is headed for surgery with no date set up yet. After that, he will have an extended period of rehabilitation. Dike’s last rehabilitation period spanned from mid-April 2023 through early January 2024. If he follows the same timetable for recovery, Dike will not be available for selection until November 2024, and that unfortunately forces West Brom into decisions on Dike’s future. When Dike joined West Brom in January 2022, he signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Hawthorns. That keeps him at the club until 2025/26. That affords him two more seasons after this one. Yet, with the recovery time significantly cutting into the 2024/25 campaign, Dike’s time is limited with the Championship club.

Emotional Daryl Dike addresses fans after Achilles injury

The Edmond, OK, native took to social media to address his sadness and disappointment in picking up another major injury. Dike credited his motivation for recovery to the fans who have constantly wished him well. He said it has been easy to slump into a darker place mentally with another Achilles tear, but he feels empowered to push forward through another lengthy recovery.

“Over this past day, I have been trying to wrap my head around the situation, and I honestly still can’t nor do I think, I will be able to for a while,” Dike said on social media. “As many of you know, I have been injured multiple times, and it has made it easy for me to think negatively. Luckily, this support has pushed many positive thoughts back in. No matter how many times I get knocked down, I will keep getting back up.”

“I’ve done it before, and I will do it again. At the end of the day, all I want to do is play football and be happy again. I know I will, and I won’t stop working until my dreams come true.”

A major miss for West Brom and USMNT

When healthy, Dike is a reliable striker who has fit in well with West Brom. His chances with the USMNT have been limited. However, in his 10 appearances, he has three goals, including a brace in the group stage of the Gold Cup. West Bromwich Albion has done quite well this season, and the return of Dike could have been a boost in the club’s bid for promotion. Currently, the Baggies are fifth, but they are just two points ahead of both Coventry City and Sunderland. West Brom has a game in hand, though.

