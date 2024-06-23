Manchester United’s summer transfer plans have encountered a potential setback. Their target, Edson Alvarez, suffered an injury during Mexico’s Copa America opener against Jamaica.

The West Ham midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, sustained a hamstring injury; which could complicate his transfer prospects.

Around the 30-minute mark, the 26-year-old Mexican captain—who was playing in his first big tournament—collapsed, clutching his hamstring. The injury occurred as he was sprinting back during Jamaica’s counter-attack.

Notably, there was no contact with any other player when Alvarez went down, which often signifies a muscle strain. He left the field in tears, visibly distraught, and had to be helped off. It was a scene that just underscores the severity of the injury.

West Ham‘s medical team is reportedly currently in close communication with their Mexican counterparts to assess the extent of Alvarez’s injury. El Tri manager, Jaime Lozano, emphasized the player’s significance to both the team and the locker room, stating, “He’s extremely important.

“He’s a leader, he understands the game well. He’s important on the pitch and in the locker room as well”. Lozano added that they would wait a few days before conducting detailed tests to understand the full scope of the injury.

Edson Alvarez is a big blow to Mexico and may affect his future at West Ham United Edson Alvarez is a big blow to Mexico and may affect his future at West Ham United

How does Alvarez’s injury affect West Ham?

Alvarez’s injury comes at a crucial time, both for his international duties and his club career. Speculation has been rife about his potential move to Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag looking to strengthen his midfield. The midfielder has been a standout performer for West Ham since his transfer from Ajax. In fact, his leadership qualities and on-field skills have made him an attractive prospect for top clubs.

However, the hamstring injury, if confirmed to be severe, could sideline Alvarez for anywhere between three to ten weeks.

This timeline could significantly impact his participation in West Ham’s pre-season training and friendly matches. This is often a crucial period for building fitness and form ahead of the Premier League season.

For West Ham, their star’s injury is certainly a significant concern. The club’s management will be monitoring his recovery closely, hoping he can return in time for the start of the Premier League season. Losing a player of the Mexican’s caliber for an extended period would be a considerable setback for the Hammers.

Premier Sports highlighted the gravity of the situation, describing Alvarez’s injury as potentially an “absolute disaster” for the Irons. The timing is particularly unfortunate as it could disrupt the team’s pre-season plans and preparations.

How does Alvarez’s injury affect Manchester United?

For Manchester United, Alvarez’s injury presents a dilemma. While his qualities are undoubted, the injury could deter immediate transfer plans; especially if it rules him out of the early part of the season. United must weigh the risks of signing a player who might miss a significant portion of pre-season and possibly the start of the campaign.

This situation could also provide a temporary reprieve for West Ham, who are navigating their own financial and squad planning challenges. Losing a key player like Alvarez just before the new season could be detrimental, but the injury might also reduce the immediate pressure of transfer bids, giving the Hammers more time to plan accordingly.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport