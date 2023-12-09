Follow along with the MLS Cup final action from Columbus, Ohio. We’ll bring you the latest Columbus LAFC live updates throughout the match.

To watch the game, it’s available on MLS Season Pass, Apple TV as well as FOX and FOX Deportes. Kickoff time is listed as 4 PM ET, but MLS and FOX will likely delay the start of the game until 4:10 PM ET or later.

Columbus LAFC live updates for the final MLS game of 2023

In MLS history, Columbus Crew has won the competition two times. For LAFC, they won the cup for the first time last year in memorable circumstances. Can they do it again this year without Gareth Bale?

Photo: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire