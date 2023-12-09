Follow along with the MLS Cup final action from Columbus, Ohio. We’ll bring you the latest Columbus LAFC live updates throughout the match.
To watch the game, it’s available on MLS Season Pass, Apple TV as well as FOX and FOX Deportes. Kickoff time is listed as 4 PM ET, but MLS and FOX will likely delay the start of the game until 4:10 PM ET or later.
Columbus LAFC live updates for the final MLS game of 2023
In MLS history, Columbus Crew has won the competition two times. For LAFC, they won the cup for the first time last year in memorable circumstances. Can they do it again this year without Gareth Bale?
Photo: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire
10' Its all Columbus so far
Columbus have been in full flow so far. It's
Chiellini who blocks out Rossi's dangerous cross from the right.
7' Columbus have a corner
Rossi's shot is blocked by Chiellini but Columbus cant get anything off the corner.
4' Both teams going at it
Columbus have had the better share of the ball, but LAFC have been fairly confident off possession.
We are underway
Here we go. This promises to be a cracker
The players walk out
A huge reception for Columbus, the home fans are certainly making themselves heard.
The home TIFO says: The One and Only
We are now minutes away
Not long now for the action to begin...
Who's day will it be
Will Columbus lift their third MLS trophy or will LAFC defend their crown
The team news is in
Columbus: Schulte, Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen, Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah, Matan, Rossi, Hernandez
LAFC: Crepeau, Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios, Tillman, Ilie, Acosta, Bounaga, Vela, Olivera
