Chelsea will continue adding to their young talent pool this summer.

In the wake of their disappointing 12th-place result, Todd Boehly is assembling a global roster of promising newcomers. The Blues have already added four players under the age of 22 this summer, including Nicolas Jackson (22), Lesley Ugochukwu (19), Angelo Gabriel (18), and Diego Moreira (18).

In the pre-season, newcomers Nkunku and Jackson have rotated in attack, but Mauricio Pochettino will push for another forward. The Blues may now recruit another of Angelo Gabriel’s old colleagues this summer to complement their recent purchase of the rising star.

Chelsea to sign new player and ship him off on loan

For forward striker Deivid Washington of Santos, Chelsea have tabled a $21.6 million bid. Despite some hesitation, Fabrizio Romano is certain that the Brazilian club will accept. This is due to having reached a personal agreement with the striker.

The 18-year-old will likely head on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg. Thus continuing the relationship after Todd Boehly took ownership of the French club.

Who is Deivid Washington?

The Brazilian is at the very start of his professional career, yet is a future superstar. He debuted in the Brazilian professional league in April 2023, making his debut in a 3-0 victory against Botafogo. On that night he entered the game as a substitute.

A month later, the youngster scored his debut senior goal, securing the opener in Santos’ 3-0 home victory against Bahia. For the Black-and-white in the Brasileiro Serie A, he is a mainstay on the team despite often being used as a substitute. In nine games, he’s contributed twice to the scoresheet.

Also in 2023, Washington competed in the Copinha, a prestigious youth tournament. Santos advanced to the Semi-Finals thanks to his three goals in four games.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pera Photo Press