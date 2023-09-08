Two massive lion statues are coming to Stamford Bridge as part of ongoing efforts to improve the Chelsea ground.

Chelsea made several aesthetic enhancements to the stadium and its surrounding environs.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council requested a sculpture of a lion atop the guard shack at Britannia Gate. The lion comes from the Chelsea logo. Another one is going to a pedestal at Stamford Gate, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea reacts to statues request at Stamford Bridge

The proposed sites indicate that they will be up to eight feet in height. It has not been determined how much this plan will cost. A consultation session of 30 days started to get the lions up before the winter.

The Blues’ application included the following vision statement.

“Chelsea FC changed ownership in May 2022, and its new owners have made a commitment to upgrading the Stadium’s facilities and appearance to positively transform the visitor experience. Consistent with this approach, this application proposes to install sculptures at the Britannia and Stamford Gates, which will refresh the appearance of the Stadium’s entrances and draw upon the Club’s long history with an innovative artistic design.”

What do fans say?

The new management allowed street vendors to sell food and beverages outside the stadium. Also, they installed new signs and paintings. Despite long-term ambitions to construct a new stadium, they are eager to continue investing in the existing facilities.

The sculptures’ price tag is a mystery, but this announcement comes only weeks after Chelsea ended a $12.5 subsidy for fan travel to away games. Since purchasing the club, Boehly-Clearlake Capital has spent around $1.2 billion on transfers, which has prompted the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust to express their displeasure with the choice.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images