After closing on an agreement to purchase property next to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea is still considering potential new stadium alternatives.

On Thursday, the Blues will officially close the deal to acquire the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions property. It is located next to Stamford Bridge. They look likely to rehabilitate their stadium on the present location of Stamford Bridge after purchasing the new parcel.

Upon acquiring Chelsea, Clearlake Capital made it a point to remedy the stadium situation by extending the present stadium. They also have the chance to relocate to a new one. Stamford Bridge’s aging stadium can’t compare to the state-of-the-art grounds used by their London rivals.

Such are Arsenal and Tottenham’s venues, which can both accommodate over 60,000 spectators. Since agreeing to purchase the land for $100 million in October, the club has been searching for an alternative location.

Many see this as a huge step toward constructing a new stadium. New information makes it clear that things are not so simple, The Guardian says.

Which issues do Chelsea face?

Regulatory barriers remain substantial, meanwhile, due to the club’s closeness to both a rail line and a tube line. The contract will postpone the commencement of any construction on the property.

The support of the Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO) is crucial to any club decision regarding a stadium relocation. They have full ownership of both the Chelsea moniker and Stamford Bridge.

The key point is that according to the agreement, Chelsea will not be able to gain ownership of this property until 2027. This would provide locals with some breathing room to pack up and go, postponing the actual demolition of the stadium until that point.

Although it is far at this point, it may not be as awful as it appears if the club can progress with the planning phases. Additionally, the load of paperwork may take years to sift through.

What did Chelsea say previously?

The inhabitants are not being treated unfairly, the report adds. Due to the building’s Grade II listing, some sections need preservation and incorporation into the new stadium’s design.

“We are delighted to increase our footprint at Stamford Bridge and take a significant step towards ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the club,” Chelsea’s chief operating officer, Jason Gannon, said.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Stoll throughout a competitive tender process and we are pleased to help ensure those veterans that wish to remain inside the Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham will be able to do so. Our thanks go to both Stoll and the local council, whose leadership has been essential to the process.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO.