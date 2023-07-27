Borussia Monchengladbach defender Stefan Lainer has been diagnosed with lymphatic cancer. The Bundesliga side made the official announcement on Thursday. Lainer, an Austria international, joined the German club from RB Salzburg in 2019 for around $14 million.

The club revealed that doctors detected the lymphoma. Fortunately, it is treatable with early detection. They also claim that the player has an “extremely high chance” of a full recovery and should eventually get back to normal health. Nevertheless, Lainer will miss “several months” of action as he receives care for the disease.

“We will do all we can to get Stefan the best possible treatment. We wish him and his family lots of strength and optimism in the fight against this disease,” stated Monchengladbach board member Roland Virkus.

Many fellow Bundesliga clubs have replied to Gladbach’s original tweet regarding the unfortunate news. Reigning German champions Bayern Munich expressed concern for the player and wished him a fast recovery. Cologne also put its rivalry with Gladbach aside by saying: “Wishing you all the best and a speedy recovery!”

Stefan Lainer latest Bundesliga player to get cancer diagnosis

News of Lainer’s condition comes after four other Bundesliga players were diagnosed with testicular cancer last year. Doctors diagnosed Sebastian Haller with the disease only days after joining Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The star striker missed 23 total matches due to his condition during the 2022/23 campaign. However, Haller would net a hat trick in his first friendly back with the club. The Ivory Coast international eventually scored nine goals in 22 total games with his new team.

Gladbach to start its 23/24 season in a few weeks

Lainer has made 125 appearances for Gladbach in the four seasons with the club. The right-back played a key role in Austria’s run at the 2020 Euros. Gladbach has two more games in its schedule of summer friendlies before the season officially begins. They will first face Bersenbruck in a DFB-Pokal fixture before starting the Bundesliga campaign on Aug. 19.

