Brentford manager Thomas Frank has officially announced his asking price for goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been a mainstay in Frank’s team since arriving in 2019. Fellow English duo Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Raya in recent months.

Brentford want nearly $50 million for Raya this summer

“We know the rumors about Raya not being here next season, but right now he is here,” Frank told reporters on Friday. “You all know the price – £40 million (about $50 million) and absolutely it’s realistic.”

“I think it is too much in general the money that is paid in football, but in the current market and at his level, he has been at least a top-four keeper in the Premier League this season. If you look at those players in such a crucial position then I am not in doubt.”

Keeper has just one year left on current contract with Bees

There is no doubting that Raya has been one of the better goalkeepers since the club joined the Premier League. He is widely regarded as one of the top players in his position not currently on a ‘Big Six’ team. Raya entered the weekend leading the English top flight in saves.

However, Raya only has one more year remaining on his current contract. This typically means that clubs will sell a player at a reduced rate to avoid losing them for free.

Brentford have also been heavily linked with Freiburg keeper Mark Flekken as well. The Dutch international is expected to join the Bees this summer. This would indicate that the club is possibly ready to move on from Raya.

Manchester United has been linked with Raya to potentially either replace or compete with David De Gea. The polarizing goalkeeper could leave the Red Devils this summer, as contract negotiations have stalled in recent months.

Spurs, on the other hand, will surely be looking for a new keeper as well. Hugo Lloris is expected to depart the North London club after 11 years.

