Brenden Aaronson’s arrival to Elland Road was met with much enthusiasm, and he was quickly joined by teammates Tyler Adams and coach Jesse Marsch, but the three ultimately had a forgettable season in Yorkshire.

Weston McKennie, would bolster the American contingent at Leeds in January, but Marsch would be let go shortly thereafter as the Whites fought to avoid relegation.

The alleged $31 million transfer of Aaronson from RB Salzburg to Leeds was meant to revamp the club’s midfield under Marsch completely.

While he did net against Chelsea, the United States international would go on to record only three assists in the remainder of his Premier League games before seeing his playing time severely reduced by Sam Allardyce.

Since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League, Aaronson has been mentioned as a possible summer departure. According to sources, the 22-year-old’s contract includes a loan provision in case his team gets relegated.

Brenden Aaronson could stay in Premier League

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham are actively pursuing a summer transfer for Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson, expressing a strong interest in bringing him to the club.

Portuguese coach Marco Silva hopes to sign the American international before the next Premier League season starts. Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer anticipates Aaronson’s departure from Elland Road this summer, either temporarily or permanently.

Former English player tips Aaronson for Fulham move

“Fulham are said to be interested in Leeds’ American midfielder player Brenden Aaronson on loan. It appears that Brenden has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club on loan should Leeds get relegated.

“But, as it stands at the moment, Fulham have not met the full conditions of the loan agreement. I would expect the player to depart on loan, if not permanently, this summer given his salary”, he told Football League World.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto