Several international federations replaced managers after the Women’s World Cup, and Brazil joined that list by sacking Pia Sundhage following the team’s worst-ever result.

Starting in July of 2019, the Swedish coach has been in charge of a team that has players like Marta. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) was widely anticipated to fire her after the team made history by losing in the group stage at the World Cup this past month.

After going 1-1-1 in Group F, Brazil finished in third place, behind France and Jamaica. The final result was 18th place in the tournament. Prior to Sundhage’s tenure, their lowest performance was in France in 2019, when they reached the Round of 16 before losing to the hosts by a score of 2-1 and ultimately placing 10th.

Brazil Federation president comments on Pia Sundhage sacking

“We are ending Pia’s work with the CBF as of today. I want to thank her and all those who worked with and were part of the technical committee of the Brazilian Women’s Football Team, which participated in the Women’s World Cup.

“Pia also brought, in this period from 2019 until now, a job that, for the CBF and for Brazilian football as a whole, was very important. We wish her, in her new challenges, every success,” remarked Ednaldo Rodrigues, CBF president.

Gauging success with Brazil

The CBF is about to reveal its new coaching staff in preparation for the 2024 Olympics and next World Cup. Pia Sundhage‘s appointment in July 2019 brought heavy expectations for success. The Swedish coach delivered mixed outcomes.

With the former USWNT and Sweden manager at the helm, Brazil achieved both remarkable successes and disheartening failures. The biggest triumph was the 2022 Women’s Copa America. However, it is tough to forget the less-than-glorious moments. Brazil’s disappointing elimination from the World Cup in the Group Stage in the most recent tournament was the final straw. Additionally, in the Olympic competition of 2020, Brazil only reached the quarterfinals. That is well below the stature of the South American giant.

Photo: Imago