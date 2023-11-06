Brazil confirmed its intention to submit a bid as a host for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The South American nation joins a host of other countries vying to host the top women’s soccer tournament in the world. South Africa submitted a bid out of Africa, while a trio of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany wants to host, too. However, the frontrunner remains the joint bid from the United States and Mexico.

The deadline to submit a bid to host is Dec. 8. Then, the FIFA Congress will officially pick a host in May 2024. What is concerning for most fans of women’s soccer is the lack of a host. While the men’s World Cup has hosts planned out for 2026, 2030 and 2034, there is not a host in place for the next Women’s World Cup. The United States and Mexico announced their plan to bid in April 2023. It follows the two nations hosting the men’s World Cup in 2026 and Los Angeles hosting the Olympics in 2028.

Journalists and fans in the United States expressed frustration with the delay. They want to commit to excitement in hosting the World Cup in 2027. However, FIFA must allow member nations across the world to submit bids. The United States and Mexico remain the favorites, yes. Still, more countries are showing interest in hosting after the domestic success in Australia and New Zealand. This past summer, Australia and New Zealand smashed attendance records for a Women’s World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino claimed that smaller matches even drew strong crowds.

“I was in Dunedin for Switzerland versus Philippines, the southernmost place where a World Cup match has taken place, and 14,000 to 15,000 people were attending that game in a festive atmosphere,” Infantino said.

Brazil plans on using 2014 stadiums for 2027 Women’s World Cup

As part of its intention to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, Brazil claimed it would use the same venues as it did for the 2014 men’s World Cup. Much of the concern regarding that tournament was the wastefulness of building new stadiums that would not be used again. Some of the stadiums went to clubs in Brazil. However, there were several stories about stadiums falling into disrepair. For example, one of the stadiums became a bus parking lot.

Brazil spent billions constructing stadiums for the 2014 World Cup. Reusing the stadiums would not only save money, but it would provide grand venues to play out the Women’s World Cup. For reference, the 2023 Women’s World Cup had six stadiums with a capacity under 40,000. The 2014 World Cup only had two, and those were 39,971 and 39,631.

On-site inspections of potential venues for each of the bids will happen in February next year.

Can the United States still host the Women’s World Cup?

Despite Brazil’s intention, the United States and Mexico is the frontrunner to host the competition. Yet, FIFA may be inclined to send the Women’s World Cup to South America. The continent has never hosted the Women’s World Cup. In fact, South America has only ever hosted the men’s World Cup five times. Germany, one of the options to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup in a joint bid and the United States have both hosted multiple Women’s World Cups.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.