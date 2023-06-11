Benfica are close to signing Argentine striker Taty Castellanos from MLS side New York City FC per reports from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo. The 24-year-old had an excellent season on loan at Girona scoring 14 goals in 37 appearances guiding the club to a respectable tenth-placed finish in the La Liga standings.

However, Girona are now set to miss out on securing a permanent move for the player as he is close to joining Benfica with the Portuguese side triggering his €15m release clause at New York City.

West Ham, Sevilla and Benfica interested in Taty Castellanos

Earlier respectable transfer journalist Cesar Luis Merlo had claimed that both West Ham and Sevilla are interested in the striker who wants to now ply his trade in Europe.

The report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Castellanos’ age attracted Benfica’s interest as the 24-year-old brings in a sell-on value in a few years. The report also claims that the striker will head to Portugal in the next few days.

CNN Portugal have also claimed that Benfica are in advanced negotiations to secure the services of Castellanos.

The Argentine shot to fame when he scored four goals against Real Madrid in the La Liga earlier this season helping Girona beat the Los Blancos 4-2 in the encounter. He has an eye for goal, is good at holding up the ball in the final third, and is also adept in the air, bringing in all the qualities of a striker that Benfica will benefit from as they aim to defend their League title next season.

Benfica’s gain would certainly come as a blow for New York City as yet another player in his prime looks destined to leave the MLS for the greener pastures of Europe. Interestingly Castellanos scored four goals against Real Salt Lake in April 2022.

The 2021 MLS Golden Boot winner is yet to play for the national side but given his exploits this past season, he will surely be knocking on the door for the reigning World Cup champions.

Photo: IMAGO / Pressinphoto