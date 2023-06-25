Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as Manchester United are struggling to agree a fee for the player.

United have had three bids rejected for the 24-year-old, who just has a year left in his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Protracted negotiations

The Red Devils could walk away from negotiations as they believe Chelsea’s £65m valuation for Mount is too high. Chelsea recently rejected United’s £50m plus £5m in addons.

United’s third bid was also met with a counteroffer from Chelsea, who demanded £58m plus £7m in addons. Still, Eric ten Hag’s side believe the demands are unrealistic, given the player has only one year left in his contract.

With the two parties in deadlock over the deal, this has reportedly opened the door for other clubs to enter the fray for the player and the Guardian has now reported that Bayern could hijack the deal.

Bayern’s manager Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a huge admirer of Mount who blossomed during his reign in London.

Mount has endured a difficult campaign since Thomas was fired and has fallen down the pecking order for a starting eleven spot and will surely leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea may prefer overseas move

Moreover, Chelsea could also reduce their asking price for the Englishman as they prefer the midfielder to join a foreign club rather than their direct competitors.

It will be interesting to see if Mount does leave for Germany or would prefer to stay in his home country. Moving to foreign soil has always been tricky for English players as they have found it hard to adjust to conditions.

Bayern, too, are looking to build on their squad for next season after a disappointing run in the Champions League last season. The German champions need to sort out their attacking options up front, and Mount could be seen as an ideal fit for Tuchel’s system in Bavaria.

