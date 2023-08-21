Benjamin Pavard may be out of Bayern Munich this summer as the French World Cup winner eyes a move to Inter Milan in Serie A. The Italian giants are working to close the deal today.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter is ready to shell out a package of just under $33 million. The first $30 million of that comes from a fixed transfer fee paid to Bayern Munich. The other $3 million comes from bonuses. More likely than not, that relates to performances or appearances. Di Marzio reports Inter is confident in getting the deal done because Pavard is actively looking at Inter as his next location.

At Bayern Munich, Pavard faces stiff competition for his traditional right-back location. Noussair Mazraoui started at right-back in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in matchday one. Pavard did start the German Supercup against RB Leipzig. However, Thomas Tuchel pulled Pavard off at halftime as he tried to mix things up with the Bavarians losing, 2-0.

Bayern Munich also signed Raphael Guerreiro. While the German is traditionally a left-back, he could impact how Tuchel shapes up his defensive line.

Inter Milan wants Benjamin Pavard to continue build

Last season’s UEFA Champions League runner-up sees Pavard as a strong option to start at right-back. Even though the club already has both Denzel Dumfries and Matteo Darmian, Simone Inzaghi plays three at the back. As a result, Pavard could shift around the defense and provide more options.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said that although an official announcement will not happen on Monday, things are in good shape for this deal. Marotta added that he wants Inter to have a mix of young and old players. Pavard, who is now 27 years old, can bring ample experience to Inter Milan. He won the World Cup in 2018 with France and the treble with Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 season.

