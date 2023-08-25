Each match from Spain’s Periquitos is within reach with our Espanyol TV schedule for US broadcasts.

While they may be overshadowed by their bigger Barcelona rivals, Espanyol as a rich history all their own.

Espanyol TV Schedule

Espanyol on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 27 01:30 PM ET Mirandés vs. Espanyol ( Spanish Segunda División ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1900

Stadium: Stage Front Stadium

Manager: Luis García

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 4 (1929, 1940, 2000, 2006)

European competitions: UEFA Cup runners-up (1988, 2007)

Where Can I Watch the Espanyol Match?

La Liga matches and select Segunda División games stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish in the United States. The Copa del Rey, Spain’s top domestic cup, is also available on ESPN+.

Watch Espanyol on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Should Espanyol climb back into La Liga and qualify for European competition, Paramount+ has those games in English, with Univision/UniMás/TUDN and ViX covering the Spanish side of things.

Espanyol History

Reial Club Deportiu Espanyol de Barcelona was founded in 1900. This original team, then known as Sociedad Española de Football, folded in 1906. Many of the players joined another club, which then merged with another, to be reformed as Club Deportivo Español in 1908. The current Catalan spelling of the club name was adopted nearly 90 years later in 1995.

Fittingly, Espanyol was the first Spanish club founded entirely by actual Spaniards. Other clubs of the era had been founded by British or European ex-pats.

In the 1910s, the club won several Catalan regional titles, and nearly won the Copa del Rey twice, but lost both times to Bilbao.

They would finally conquer the domestic cup in 1929, and again in 1940. These were to be the club’s last major titles for quite some time, as another would not come until the new millennium (the 2000 Copa del Rey). Another Copa followed in 2006, to date the club’s last big trophy. Espanyol fell just short of European glory on two occasions. They were the runners-up of the UEFA Cup in both 1988 and 2007.

Espanyol have never won La Liga, but they have won the Segunda División twice (and the women’s team won the Primera División in 2006).

Espanyol’s main rivals are FC Barcelona, who play only about 3 miles away at the famous Camp Nou. Barça have been dominant in the “Derbi Barceloní” – Espanyol have only finished above their rivals in the league table three times.

The club’s home ground Estadi Cornellà-El Prat opened in 2009, and seats 40,000 spectators. Espanyol is one of many Spanish clubs that is a broader sports organization. The club has affiliated teams in basketball, roller hockey, volleyball, and formerly baseball.

