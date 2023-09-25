The World Soccer Talk Legia Warsaw TV schedule will make sure you don’t miss a Wojskowi game when they’re available in the USA.

Legia Warsaw is the most successful Polish club of all time. They’ve never been relegated from the top flight since World War II – the only Polish club who can lay claim to such a feat.

Legia Warsaw TV schedule and streaming links

Legia Warsaw on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Thursday, October 05 03:00 PM ET AZ Alkmaar vs. Legia Warsaw ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX



Founded: 1916

Stadium: Stadion Wojska Polskiego

Manager: Kosta Runjaić

Polish top-flight titles: 15 (Record)

Polish Cup titles: 20 (Record)

Best European finish: European Cup semifinals (1970)

Where can I watch the Legia Warsaw game?

As of Fall 2023, the Ekstraklasa league is not available in the US.

However, you can catch Legia in UEFA club tournaments. Every Champions, Europa, and Conference League game is live on Paramount+. Certain games also air on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Univision, UniMás, TUDN and ViX are where you can find Spanish-language commentary for UEFA games.

Watch Legia Warsaw in UEFA on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Legia Warsaw History

Legia Warsaw emerged from the calamity that was World War I. The club was formed by members of the Polish Legions, who were fighting for the Austro-Hungarian Empire at the time. This is where the circle “L” symbol in the club badge comes from, as it was the symbol of the Legions.

The first matches were against teams from other military divisions, in calm times on the front. After the war, the club reorganized and played in a lower regional league in Warsaw. They were admitted via promotion to the top-tier Polish league in 1927.

In 1930 the Polish Army Stadium opened, inaugurated with a 1-1 draw against Barcelona. The club still plays at the site to this day, with a major renovation taking place from 2008 to 2011. In recent years, the ground has hosted UEFA home games of displaced Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

1936 was the only season to date where Legia suffered relegation. However, a few years later in 1938, the club was mostly disbanded ahead of World War II.

When the war ended in 1945, Legia reemerged. After a decade, they achieved the first of what would be record successes in both the top league and domestic cup. From 1954-55 on, Legia has gone on to win 15 Polish top flight titles, and 20 Polish Cups, both the most ever.

1970 saw the club make its furthest run in the European Cup, reaching the semifinals. They’d go on to make the semis of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1991 as well.

These days Legia is a frequent participant in Europa League and Champions League.

Don’t miss a Legia Warsaw match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago