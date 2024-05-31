Achieving success at the top levels requires a team to effortlessly combine individual brilliance with collective harmony. Atalanta has been a model of consistency under Gian Piero Gasperini when it comes to this balance. However, it remained unclear whether the current team had the requisite individual flair to complement their collective style.

Players like Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic, and Papu Gomez used to be a part of Atalanta. Their flashes of genius could change the course of games. Although each player on the squad has skill, the present group seems to be more concerned with maximizing their potential.

But as they demonstrated in the Europa League final, Atalanta still has players who can produce outstanding performances on an individual level. A hat trick from Ademola Lookman—the kind of individual brilliance saw in Gomez, Ilicic, and Zapata—sealed the win; as well as their first major European championship.

Despite Leverkusen’s typically excellent defense, the Nigerian was unbeatable in goal. All thanks to his combination of poaching instincts, technical ability, and bold flair. The Bergamo side, however, may also credit another man.

Gasperini effect: Reviving careers and unleashing potential

For all of Gian Piero Gasperini’s technical prowess, his capacity to reinvigorate players’ careers and unleash their potential is astonishing. Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca, who were underwhelming with their last teams, have flourished under his tutelage this season.

Thanks to the Italian manager, Milan loanee De Ketelaere has thrived this season. He has been displaying his goal-scoring and playmaking prowess in a more central position up front. In a similar vein, Scamacca—formerly of West Ham—has also shown remarkable growth, a testament to his commitment and quality.

Atalanta has become a dominant force in European soccer thanks in large part to his knack for spotting talent and developing it.

What did Gasperini say about his future and the Premier League?

After 832 games in charge, Gian Piero Gasperini has finally achieved managerial success with a trophy. In addition to being a landmark win for the team, this trophy also caused many to wonder what the future held for him.

The 66-year-old has reportedly received tempting offers from the Premier League and is linked with top Italian clubs like Napoli. However, Gasperini has reaffirmed his commitment to La Dea and his love for Italy.

As he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport in a frank interview, he loves Italy and its soccer culture so much that he doesn’t want to leave. “No, I won’t go now. I had received an offer recently, it was very nice and came from England. It emerged recently… This year I won the cup and proposals came from abroad too, but I love Italy too much.”

He added that was captivated by the energy at famous stadiums like Anfield. Nonetheless, he ultimately decided that staying in Italy and being close to Atalanta were more important than considering a transfer overseas.

“When I go abroad I think ‘Oh how lovely, look at the atmosphere,’ but then what do I do from Monday to Saturday?!”, he added.

Gasperini has been an integral part of Atalanta’s success for the last eight years. Thus, his desire to explore a new deal shows how committed he is to the club and their future.

PHOTOS: IMAGO