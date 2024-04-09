Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out to a thrilling draw in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. The two sides each scored twice on the night in London and the matchup will ultimately be decided in the second leg in Germany.

The German giants previously smashed the Gunners 5-1 in each of their last three Champions League matchups. Nevertheless, Arsenal entered Tuesday’s matchup as a significant favorite to win this particular game. This was in part due to the north London side’s position atop the Premier League table. Bayern, meanwhile, is experiencing a down year in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal scores first, but Bayern roars back to take halftime lead

Arsenal grabbed an early lead in the game thanks to a goal by Bukayo Saka. The stellar winger was able to get into a good position after Kai Havertz collected possession in a dangerous area. The versatile forward found Ben White with a quick pass, who then picked out Saka at the edge of the Bayern box.

Saka waited for the ball to get to his favored left foot and struck a bending shot just beyond the outstretched Manuel Neuer in goal. It was the star’s eighth direct involvement in a Champions League goal this season in as many matches. Alphonso Davies, who was in charge of defending Saka, picked up a yellow card just minutes prior. The warning means that the Canadian star will miss the second leg of the matchup.

Bayern, however, quickly grabbed a goal back with an equalizer in the 18th minute. The visitors were able to break forward due to a loose pass from Gabriel at the back of Arsenal’s defense. Leon Goretzka raced forward with the ball and picked out Serge Gnabry in on goal. The former Arsenal youngster neatly finished with a difficult strike through goalkeeper David Raya. It was the first goal that the Gunners have allowed in all competitions in exactly one month.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty kick in the 30th minute after William Saliba brought down Leroy Sane inside the area. The pacy winger won the spot kick after a mesmerizing run through the Gunner’s defense. Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane stepped up and eventually converted the shot to give the Germans the lead. Bayern had just two total shots in the first half but scored goals on both of them.

Arsenal forces draw against Bayern to add to Champions League second leg

While the first half was certainly entertaining, the second period started fairly slowly. Neither side had any real scoring chances in the opening 15 minutes or so of the second frame. Instead of quality shots and goals, a major talking point during this particular timeframe involved a clash between Kane and Gabriel.

The striker struck the center-back with a flying elbow in the 55th minute. Replays showed that Kane glanced at Gabriel just moments before the collision. Despite VAR examining the incident, Kane was given just a yellow card for the foul.

Arsenal, however, leveled the scoreline once again in the 76th minute as two second-half substitutes teamed up for the goal. Gabriel Jesus created the strike with some nifty footwork towards Bayern’s box. The Brazilian then found Leandro Trossard free in the middle of the area. Trossard hit the pass without taking a touch first and the ball was sent into the bottom corner of the net.

Kingsley Coman struck the post in the 90th minute and Saka was seemingly taken down inside the box by Neuer in added time, but the final whistle blew to end the epic game. Both teams will look to win the return leg in Germany on Wednesday, April 17. Whichever club comes out on top will then advance to the semifinals of the competition.

