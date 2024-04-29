With Thomas Tuchel on the way out at Bayern Munich in the summer, the club does not have significant reason to defend the manager. The main reason Bayern would want to outwardly back the German is to keep the peace in the dressing room. Bayern may have fallen short in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. However, in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, the Bavarians still have a means for success this season.

Bayern’s honorary President Uli Hoeness has disregarded that, and he has criticized Thomas Tuchel and his ability to develop players. Speaking ahead of this past weekend’s game against Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoeness pointed to the fact that Tuchel does not create an environment that benefits growth among players.

“He doesn’t think he can improve a Davies, Pavlovic or Musiala. If it doesn’t work, you should buy someone else,” Hoeness said. “You should work hard on them and give them confidence. Improve young players and give them a hug sometimes.”

Tuchel responded by calling the claims baseless and that they hurt his coaching honor.

“If we have proven something in the coaching team over the last 15 years: that we always give young players, especially from the academy, a place in training and on the pitch,” Tuchel said. “The three examples in this incorrect content I can’t understand it. I have very little understanding of that.”

Hoeness and Thomas Tuchel show division at Bayern

Hoeness did not backtrack his original comments following Tuchel’s response. Instead, he insisted he was “determined to make his opinion clearer again.” What that constitutes is unclear. However, it does show two things. On one hand, Uli Hoeness is not a fan of Thomas Tuchel and what he has done at Bayern Munich. Despite having a clearly talented squad that had won 11 Bundesliga titles in a row, Thomas Tuchel floundered. This also comes on the back of Tuchel bringing in his top target, Harry Kane. The Englishman thrived in Germany, but the rest of the team did not show much development.

Secondly, this puts pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s successor. Currently, the leading candidate to take the reins at Bayern is Ralf Rangnick. However, Rangnick has transfer requests of his own. One of the stipulations in joining Bayern Munich was that Rangnick would have a clear say on the transfer policies at Bayern. He has players he wants to bring in, and that could lead to a rift with the Bayern hierarchy.

That said, Rangnick often prioritizes development. Adopting the Red Bull strategy that Rangnick hails from could allow the current crop of players at Bayern to develop. Many of Bayern’s current players are entering the prime of their careers in terms of age. Rangnick, or whoever steps in for Thomas Tuchel in the 2024/25 season, will have to accommodate the squad that is in place. Moreover, with Hoeness’s criticism of Tuchel, the potential for criticism is high.

Thomas Tuchel, at least, will have the chance to win over Hoeness and the rest of the Bayern faithful this week. Real Madrid visits Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 30, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Coverage is available on CBS and Paramount+ in the United States.

