Ange Postecoglou’s hiring at Tottenham will make history since he will be the first Australian manager in the Premier League. The 57-year-old signed a four-year deal to replace Antonio Conte permanently.

He leaves behind Scottish football, switching from Celtic. His work in North London formally began on July 1st.

He has since begun preseason with the domestic players who reported back in North London. Now, he has to face the difficulty of bringing that adventurous style of play to Tottenham.

He arrives into an environment where supporters have had to suffer some very turgid football under Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho before him.

Ange Postecoglou opens up on taking charge at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou spoke to Spurs’ official website, offering a message of positivity to supporters.

“I like to win, that’s the main thing, and I’ve done that wherever I’ve been. Football is designed to bring success.”

“Alongside that, it’s really important to me that there is an element of what I think most fans and players want to be associated with, and that’s football that’s exciting, that people talk about, not just the end result but also the manner in which you played your football.”

“That’s really important to me, because I think it’s a way to be successful. Secondly it allows people to grab onto those things that are most special about our game, those memorable moments.”

“People want to see their team scoring goals, being exciting, not conceding goals. Being aggressive in their approach, all these kinds of things that everyone seeks in their own football team. That’s what I want to try to provide. We want to be a team that wins things and, ultimately, entertains our fans.”

“I’m very excited about the challenge ahead – an enormous football club, exciting league. I guess all the things you strive for in your professional career. It’s great to be here and getting ready to work.”

