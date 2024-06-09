The Premier League is on the verge of witnessing history with Brighton reportedly in advanced talks to appoint Fabian Hurzeler as their new coach.

The 31-year-old’s potential appointment would make him the youngest manager in Premier League history. This would, in fact, represent a significant shift in the league’s coaching landscape.

Paul Barber, chief executive officer, and Brighton owner Tony Bloom have been spearheading the management search. It is now nearing its conclusion. At one point, the Premier League side considered him a possible successor to Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls, however, seemed to be taking a flexible approach.

Still, Brighton seems to be in a position to poach Hurzeler away after early fruitful talks with the St. Pauli head coach. Fabrizio Romano indicates that a deal is nearing its final stages, signaling a potential new era for the Seagulls. What’s more, Sky Germany add that the two sides have already verbally agreed upon a transfer.

After reaching an agreement verbally, the English outfit must now settle on a fair cost to hire the 31-year-old. The American-born coach may depart if he receives a desirable offer, rather than a release clause in his contract. So, even if talks are still going on, the new Bundesliga team will allegedly not stand in Hurzeler’s way.

Who is Fabian Hurzeler and what can he bring to Brighton?

Born in Texas, Hurzeler’s journey to the managerial spotlight has been unconventional. With a modest playing career, he transitioned into coaching, honing his skills in Germany’s lower tiers before joining St. Pauli as an assistant coach.

Stepping into the managerial role at St. Pauli in 2022 at just 29 years old, Hurzeler made an immediate impact, guiding the club to a fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga 2. His tactical acumen and modern approach to the game revitalized St Pauli, culminating in their triumphant return to the Bundesliga after a 13-year absence.

The Hamburg-based side won the German second division in 2023-24 under the American’s leadership. Thus, they were promoted to the top flight ahead of the new campaign.

Hurzeler’s preferred formations, including the innovative use of a back three, mirror the tactics employed by previous Brighton managers Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi. His ability to implement a cohesive playing style and foster consistent results aligns with the club’s ambitions for sustained success in the Premier League.

Only six players older than Hurzeler

However, Hurzeler’s youthfulness presents a unique dynamic as he prepares to lead Brighton. There are a number of key Brighton players who are older than the 31-year-old.

These include goalkeeper Jason Steele, captain Lewis Dunk, defender Joel Veltman, midfielders Pascal Gross and James Milner, and striker Danny Welbeck. Managing players older than himself will surely require adept leadership and mutual respect within the dressing room.

Despite his age, Hurzeler’s managerial pedigree speaks volumes. His knack for securing consecutive victories, exemplified by a remarkable 10-game winning streak with St. Pauli, underscores his ability to navigate the competitive landscape of professional football.

As Brighton braces for a new chapter under Hurzeler’s stewardship, anticipation mounts among fans and pundits alike. With his innovative approach and unwavering determination, Hurzeler embodies the fresh perspective and ambitious spirit that could propel Brighton to greater heights in the Premier League.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Jan Huebner