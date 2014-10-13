Here is our list of the best soccer subreddits to immerse fans further into the game.

Quickly becoming one of the largest online active communities, Reddit is a hive of daily debate, discussion, and news from across the globe. Labeling itself as ‘the front page of the internet’, the website is split up into specific subreddits that can deal with anything from random ‘shower thoughts’ to 19th-century Russian literature reviews. While it is fun to spend hours exploring the depths of the Internet’s opinions, with at least 5000 of these subreddits (or ‘subs’ for short), it is easy to get lost.

Here is World Soccer Talk’s guide to help the new user find the most active, accessible and informative subs that any dedicated soccer fan should be checking regularly.

Best soccer subreddits

The collective home for fans of the world game on reddit, r/soccer is the place for all the news, highlights, results, and biggest rumors from the showcase competitions. With over 282,000 subscribers (r/worldcup is close with more than 231,000 subscribers), this sub is always packed with opinion and regularly ranks among the highest of Reddit’s pages in terms of daily activity. Posts on r/soccer can range from the famous ‘Today I Learned’ (TIL) on an obscure Pele fact, to in-depth interactive discussions on who might be the best and worst players at Manchester United.

The only dedicated sub for the North American competition, r/mls covers everything going on in one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world. No matter which team you support, this sub is united in their dedication to the MLS, with detailed pre and post-match discussion each week along with all the must-see goals and obscure information that makes Reddit great. Users will find the community welcoming and easy to navigate, enabling soccer fans even outside of the USA to keep up-to-date with every second of the MLS.

Even though Reddit calls the USA home, eagle-eyed Redditors quickly claimed r/football as the home of soccer, not the American throwball variety. While smaller than r/soccer, r/football features more friendly moderators as well as different articles that you may not find on other subreddits. It doesn’t have as many subscribers as r/soccer, but it’s growing quickly.

The wealth of talent featuring in La Liga this season is simply amazing and should be a must-watch for any fan looking for entertaining soccer. At r/LaLiga fans can see all 401 jaw-dropping goals of Lionel Messi in one YouTube video, or see pictures of Real Madrid’s new kit and join in on predictions for the new season. There are also regular posts such as the La Liga Team of the Month and the Weekly Highlights.

There is hardly a spot on earth where the iconic white strip and Real Madrid logo are not recognized. ‘The Galacticos’ are football’s modern-day rock stars, from Ronaldo’s dazzling footwork to the deadly strikes of Gareth Bale and the awe-inspiring abilities of James Rodriguez. With record-breaking transfers, high-scoring victories and highlight-reel goals, Real Madrid are creating football history each time the team steps onto a pitch. The only way to keep up with the constant action coming out of the Bernabeu is through r/realmadrid where you can find match previews and reports on every game, as well as player interviews, team news and tons of in-depth discussion on all things Galacticos.

When talking about soccer, it’s hard not to bring up the English Premier League. The home of global giants such as Manchester United and Chelsea, the EPL always has a little bit of everything needed to keep a fan entrenched every weekend. Currently, at a competitive level that has not been seen for years, there is no better time to be following the Premier League, with new talents making big impacts and unexpected upsets occurring weekly. r/PremierLeague is a sometimes chaotic but fanatical sub, with over 5,000 followers all trying to have their opinions on the many transfers, injuries and rumors that constantly surround England’s top-level competition.

For the busy soccer fan who may not regularly have the time to watch multiple full games, r/footballhighlights is an easy-to-navigate and detailed subreddit updated daily with many illegal clips from around the soccer world. Along with game highlights from Serie A, La Liga, France’s Ligue-1 and the Bundesliga, there are also full Premier League ‘Match of the Day’ programs and thoroughly interesting soccer documentaries being posted.

