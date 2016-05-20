In our Germany: Euro 2016 team preview, we look ahead to the team’s schedule and roster, as well as predicting how far the team will advance in the tournament.

Germany: Euro 2016 team preview:

Manager: Joachim Low

Captain: Bastian Schweinsteiger

Germany: Euro 2016 team preview: Fixtures:

Sunday, June 12

Germany vs. Ukraine, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, June 16

Germany vs. Poland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Tuesday, June 21

Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

SEE MORE: Schedule of Euro 2016 games on US TV and streaming

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Liverpool), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia), Antonio Ruediger (Roma)

Midfielders: Julian Draxler (VfL Wolfsburg), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray), Andre Schuerrle (VfL Wolfsburg), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United), Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Besiktas), Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Schalke 04)

Germany: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

With their World Cup medals tucked neatly away in their back pockets, Germany will stride to France knowing they’re a team capable of accomplishing great things under the tutelage of Low.

Making that crucial step to glory on July 13 2014 in the Maracana was so vital for this group of wonderful footballers. The country regenerated its entire approach to the game in a 10-year spell, culminating in that iconic triumph. Now, with some old faces gone and new men involved, the challenge for these champions is to usher in an era of dominance.

Preparations for the tournament have not been plain sailing, though. In qualifying, which saw defeats versus the Republic of Ireland and Poland, as well as a recent friendly surrender against England from a 2-0 lead, there have been frailties. Experienced and now retired heads such as Philipp Lahm, Per Mertesacker and Miroslav Klose have been missed more than many expected, despite the plethora of youthful stars in the setup.

Additionally, some key men have endured difficult seasons. The Man of the Match in the World Cup final two years ago, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has been ravaged by injuries this term, as has the match-winner Mario Gotze, who has struggled to get regular games when fit with Bayern Munich. There will also be concerns about the limited full-back depth, while relying on Mario Gomez or Lukas Podolski for goals could be a worry.

Evidently, there is a ton of class available to Low, though. He has arguably the world’s best goalkeeper in Manuel Neuer, two outstanding centre-backs and a selection of midfield men to form the core of three exceptional teams. They can out-pass you, out-run you and out-muscle you, making it devilishly difficult for opponents to draw up gameplans to nullify the Germans.

With Thomas Muller, Marco Reus and Mesut Ozil there is more than enough talent to pose major issues in the final third for any side. And if Germany start the tournament well, as they so often do, that aura of invincibility they possessed two summers ago could quickly coarse through this team again.

Germany: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

Thomas Muller – This will be the first time since 2002 Germany will not be able to call upon the supreme predatory instincts of Klose at the point of the attack. It means that Low will likely place more emphasis on Muller to be the man that makes a difference in the attacking third of the pitch.

The manager typically uses the Bayern man from the right-hand side, with Gotze taking up the most advanced spot in the side. However, his stealthy darts infield, ability to pull off onto full-backs and clinical finishing ability makes Muller the main goalscoring threat in the world champions’ XI.

He may well be unconventional and not always easy on the eye, but in this team of precise technicians, the 26-year-old provides an incomparable edge.

Germany: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Semi-Finals – There’ll be no problems making it out of the group for this outfit, as tough a challenge as the three teams—including a Poland side who beat them in qualifying—will be. However, another major tournament triumph looks beyond Germany, with the same defensive fortitude and experience that served them so well in 2014 absent.

Germany home jersey

adidas reimagines a very popular and very successful design for the 2016 home jersey. Germany has worn the traditional white with black home jersey since the first official national team game in 1908. It has ventilated climacool to help keep you cool and dry, and it is made out of 100% polyester for maximum comfort. The jersey is slim fit.

Find out how to order the Germany home jersey today.

Germany away jersey

Get two jerseys in one with this unique reversible design from adidas. To be worn for 2016 European competitions, one side of this jersey is dark gray with black hoops and green sleeves. The jersey is engineered with climacool to help keep you cool and dry, is 100% polyester, and fits true to size. This is one of the most unique designs among the Euro 2016 jerseys.

Find out how to order the Germany away jersey today.

Euro 2016 team previews

• Albania team preview

• Austria team preview

• Belgium team preview

• Croatia team preview

• Czech Republic team preview

• England team preview

• France team preview

• Germany team preview

• Hungary team preview

• Iceland team preview

• Italy team preview

• Northern Ireland team preview

• Poland team preview

• Portugal team preview

• Republic of Ireland team preview

• Romania team preview

• Russia team preview

• Slovakia team preview

• Spain team preview

• Sweden team preview

• Switzerland team preview

• Turkey team preview

• Ukraine team preview

• Wales team preview