With anticipation growing ahead of the 2024 Copa America, the USMNT squad has been revealed, with Josh Sargent making the cut.

With the USMNT preparing to compete on home soil, head coach Gregg Berhalter has announced the 26-man squad that will represent the United States in this prestigious tournament.

Leeds’s attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson is in, while Timothy Tillman and Auston Trusty have both been left at home.

The USMNT’s final pre-tournament friendly against Brazil ended in a 1-1 draw. That’s when Aaronson came off the bench in the second half to earn his 41st cap for the national team.

This friendly served as a critical tune-up as they gear up for a challenging Group C in the Copa America.

The United States face a formidable task in Group C, needing to navigate past Bolivia, Panama, and Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay.

Each match will be crucial for securing a spot in the quarter-finals. Brendan Aaronson enters the competition after a solid season with Union Berlin. He featured in 30 Bundesliga matches and six Champions League fixtures against Real Madrid, Napoli, and Braga.

18 included players from 2022 World Cup squad

Berhalter’s squad selection for Copa America saw no major surprises. All 26 players having previously been part of the 27-man roster that played friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

The only player not included in the final squad is LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman, who returned to his club. Despite a foot injury that kept him out of the recent friendlies, Norwich’s striker Josh Sargent is in the squad.

Gregg Berhalter has come under significant criticism in the build-up to the Copa America Gregg Berhalter has come under significant criticism in the build-up to the Copa America

The roster includes 18 players from the 2022 World Cup squad, showcasing a blend of experienced and young talent. Stars like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Tim Weah headline the team.

This iteration of the USMNT is the second-youngest team to compete in Copa America, with an average age of 25 years and 230 days on opening night. Notably, Tim Ream, at 36 years and 263 days, becomes the oldest outfield player in US’ Copa America history, surpassing Fernando Clavijo.

Question mark on injury issues

The US will kick off their Copa America campaign on June 23 in Dallas against Bolivia. Historically, they have participated in the tournament four times, with their best performances reaching the semi-finals in 1995 and 2016. However, this year’s squad will surely attempt to build on those achievements.

A significant question mark remains over the fitness of Josh Sargent. Although absent for the pre-tournament friendlies, Berhalter knew Sargent would be fit for the Group Stage. The 24-year-old had a productive season with Norwich City. He netted 16 goals in 26 Championship games despite an ankle injury that required surgery. He also played a pivotal role in the 2022 World Cup.

USMNT’s final Copa America squad:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest).

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry City).

Photo credits: IMAGO / ANP : IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire