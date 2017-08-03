beIN SPORTS to broadcast Turkish Süper Lig games to viewers in United States

After losing the rights to the EFL Championship and EFL Cup to ESPN, beIN SPORTS will be adding the Turkish Süper Lig to its coverage of world sports, a source has revealed to World Soccer Talk.
beIN SPORTS will broadcast one Turkish Süper Lig match per round to viewers in the United States.
The 2017/18 Turkish Süper Lig season begins on Friday, August 11. As of press time, beIN SPORTS hasn’t announced which game from gameweek 1 will be shown to viewers in the United States. It’s likely that the game will be made available via beIN SPORTS Connect, which is also integrated into the streaming service fuboTV.
The Süper Lig is the top-flight soccer league in Turkey featuring many well-supported clubs such as Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor.
For the 2016/17 season, Beşiktaş were champions who — along with İstanbul Başakşehir — qualified for the UEFA Champions League, while Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Konyaspor qualified for the Europa League.
The addition of the Turkish Süper Lig to beIN SPORTS in the United States is part of an effort by beIN Media Group to purchase international rights to the Turkish Süper Lig around the world. Previously, the rights were owned for more than a decade by Digiturk.
Additional reporting by Ed Perovic.
Any Idea how much this TV deal is worth? Is this a new initiative from the Turkish League to bring in revenue from TV?