NBC Sports US-based talent to broadcast Premier League live from England again

For the opening weekend of the 2017/18 Premier League season, the US-based talent of NBC Sports will broadcast live from England yet again with Rebecca Lowe, Kyle Martino, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle bringing you the world’s most popular sports league.
In total, NBC Sports will bring viewers in the US approximately 21 hours of on-site broadcasts.
The Premier League coverage begins on Friday, August 11 when Arlo White and Kyle Martino commentate the Arsenal-Leicester match.
That’s followed by Brighton versus Manchester City on Saturday, August 12 with Arlo White and Robbie Earle announcing.
Last but not least, Sunday August 13th’s game between Manchester United and West Ham United will feature commentators Arlo White and Robbie Mustoe.
Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will be part of the pitch-side and studio coverage.
Rebecca Lowe will be hosting the studio broadcasts, and this will be the first time the Premier League NBC Sports talent will be in England for the opening weekend of the season.
“It will certainly kick off this season in a bit different way than the last four,” Lowe said. “It certainly does add that closeness, that proximity.”
Here’s the Premier League TV schedule for the first few weeks of the season for viewers in the United States.
