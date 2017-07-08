FOX Sports’ promo video for World Cup 2018 coverage [VIDEO]

In case you missed it, FOX Sports recently unveiled a promotional video to begin advertising its coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will be televised in the United States across the network of FOX Sports channels.
You can watch the video below, but the promo video features clips of some of the most iconic moments in World Cup history.
That’s all well and good, but FOX Sports decided to overdub their own commentaries on top of the clips instead of using the original audio. So instead of Ian Darke’s memorable ‘go, go USA’ call, you get John Strong’s faux commentary. Plus, you end up with Keith Costigan overdubbing his commentaries to many of the other goals.
That’s cheesy.
Here’s the World Cup 2018 promo video from FOX Sports:
How does it compare to other World Cup promos? Take a look at the ones below and judge for yourself.
