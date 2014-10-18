ESPN FC Website Now Publishing Premier League Goal Highlights

ESPN has begun publishing goal highlights from the Premier League on its ESPN FC website.
UPDATE: ESPN says that their ESPN FC website has been publishing highlights of Premier League goals since December, 2013. Plus, ESPNFC.com also offers highlights of goals from the UEFA Champions League. We weren’t aware of the availability of the videos until last weekend, so apologies for errors in our reporting. But the good news is that ESPNFC.com offers highlights of Premier League and UEFA Champions League goals! The goals from the Champions League games are usually posted after the games end, while the Premier League goals are posted minutes after the ball goes into the net.
The new development began today during Gameweek 8 of the Premier League. Previously, the NBC Sports website had exclusive online rights to goal highlights from August 2013 onwards. However, the recent development reveals that NBC Sports must have agreed to sublicense online highlights to ESPN whereby both NBC Sports and ESPN share the Premier League highlights on their respective websites. The videos are only viewable by people in the United States.
Details regarding the deal were not disclosed.
NBC Sports is the Premier League rights holder until the end of the 2015/16 season. While ESPN FC is publishing match highlights of the league on its website, it still doesn’t own the rights to broadcast entire EPL games on TV or Internet.
Currently, the NBCSports.com website doesn’t an easy-to-find central portal where you can see all of the Premier League videos it has rights to. You have to hunt and peck through NBCSports.com and Pro Soccer Talk to find what you’re looking for, and even then, it’s time consuming and difficult to find everything. By entering a deal with ESPN, NBC Sports is providing soccer fans in the United States with more options, which is good news no matter what Premier League team you support.
I’m pretty sure the EPL rights for ESPN came in a swap deal where they gave up to NBC (more specially the Golf Channel) rights to showing Day 1 of the Ryder Cup.
The deal also gave ESPN extended Olympics highlights rights and the ability to negotiate a contract with Michelle Beadle while she was still locked into her NBC deal.
This deal also included the return of Michelle Beadle to ESPN. Deals like this are not uncommon in television. Either Deadspin or Awful Announcing ran an article on this within the past week.The one previous to this involved Al Michaels and old Walt Disney character that proceeded Mickey Mouse that NBC owned the rights to.
Swap deal #2 involving Disney/ESPN and NBC.
ESPN received:
1. Digital video rights to EPL highlights
2. Michelle Beadle
NBC received:
1. Video rights to 2014 Ryder Cup Day 1
Swap deal #1 (from several years ago).
Disney/ESPN received:
1. Rights to Osward the Rabbit (Walt Disney’s 1st cartoon character)
2. Rights to Olympic highlights
3. Ryder Cup Day 1 (through 2014)
NBC received:
1. Al Michaels
I’ve also noticed last few weeks, Espn fc doesn’t show BeIN sport’s leagues highlights anymore. Kinda miss it. Don’t know if BeIN refused to offer them or is charging too much or if ESPN thinks it can do fine without them.
I know I can watch the express extra for them but normally I watch espn fc at 6 then last 30 mins of extra at 6:30. then at 9 the first 30 mins of extra.
espnfc is kinda lame this season as half their show is devoted to la liga but not highlights. wish they’d get the rights from bein so we don’t just have steve Nichol and craig burley recapping the action with their commentary on espnfc.
guess i’ll have to dvr express xtra
They also stopped showing series A and legue 1 highlights.
Not happy with the ESPN website this year. I wanted to check the team fixtures and it just gives you a month by month selection. I couldn’t figure out to look at the whole season.
Also, last year they would update you on who the goalscorer was if you selected live scores for the EPL. Now I have to make 2 or clicks anytime a goal is scored to find out who they were.
Does anyone know why ESPN FC doesn’t show bein highlights? Bein shows ESPN clips and Sportcenter has plenty of Bein tape. Is Espnfc shown in some country that bein hasn’t granted espnfc the rights to?
beIN SPORTS typically doesn’t allow other broadcasters to air highlights from their games. In the case of Sportscenter, they probably made an exception.