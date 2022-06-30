In a unique twist, World Soccer Talk® has launched a WST Virtual Scarf Wall.

When you sign up for the free, personalized World Soccer Talk Insider newsletter and tell us your favorite team, you’ll get a custom team scarf graphic added to your email each day (or week, depending on your preference) – in addition the latest soccer news and TV schedules.

So far, nearly 170 different teams from all corners of the world have been chosen by you, our subscribers, and we’ve put them all together here in our WST Virtual Scarf Wall, showing off all the different clubs and nations our readers support.

How the WST Virtual Scarf Wall works

To see the scarves that have been added, click the image below to enlarge and scroll through each team. Pro tip: You can see any specific scarf up close by hovering over it and clicking.

Don’t see your favorite team below? Sign up for the World Soccer Talk Insider today to get your team represented! Scarf graphics are updated each week, so check back often to see what new teams appear.

[modula id=”391369″]

Scarves included can be for either a club team or national team.

One of the bonuses of adding your team to the WST virtual scarf wall is that you get a free subscription to the WST Insider newsletter. Delivered to your in-box every day (or once a week, if you prefer), you get all of the latest soccer news personalized to you based on your favorite team and league.

Resources in addition to the WST Virtual Scarf

World Soccer Talk® is the number one source for television & streaming schedules that are complemented by in-depth reports, interviews and breaking news around the evolving soccer media industry and the leading providers.

As background, World Soccer Talk is home to the longest continuous running soccer podcast in the world with over six million downloads since its launch in 2006. The weekly podcast features exclusive interviews with soccer TV personalities and executives as well as debate and analysis around the latest global soccer news. World Soccer Talk also service fans with comprehensive guides on cord cutting and ways to watch games, how-to videos, eBooks and FAQs. In late 2020 World Soccer Talk also released the Soccer TV Schedules app, offering the most comprehensive and accurate listings of soccer games available in the U.S. via television and streaming. The app is free and available across Apple and Android devices.

Thanks in advance for contributing to the WST Virtual Scarf Wall.