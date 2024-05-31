Here are all of the details of where you can watch Costa Rica vs Uruguay on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Costa Rica vs Uruguay WHAT International friendly WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Friday, May 31, 2024 WHERE Bolavip FREE Bolavip

With Bolavip , you can watch Costa Rica vs Uruguay for free courtesy of World Soccer Talk sister website Bolavip.

Bolavip is exclusively broadcasting the game worldwide on its website except in the countries of Costa Rica and Uruguay. The important match before Copa America will give both teams a chance to prepare for the important competition that is just three weeks away.

The friendly comes hot on the heels of Uruguay announcing its squad for Copa America including Edinson Cavani even though the prolific striker has retired from international duty.

Photo credit: Imago