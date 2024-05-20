Adding to the array of friendlies in the United States this summer, the women’s teams of Arsenal and Chelsea are playing in the USA. Both clubs’ men’s teams have already scheduled multiple games across the United States this summer. Arsenal has just two games while Chelsea has a whopping six games in the schedule of summer friendlies in the United States.

Now, the popularity of women’s soccer in the United States is bringing Chelsea and Arsenal across the pond. On Monday, the Chelsea women’s team announced it will play in New Jersey against Gotham FC. This fixture is particularly notable because it pits the champions of the Women’s Super League against the National Women’s Soccer League champions. Gotham FC picked up its first league title after defeating OL Reign in the Final. Chelsea, on the other hand, overturned an improbable deficit in the Women’s Super League to claim a fifth-straight title. It was also Chelsea’s seventh title in the last eight years.

Arsenal is scheduled to play the Washington Spirit around the same time as Chelsea’s game against NJ/NY Gotham FC. That game, happening in the nation’s capital, adds to the impressive quality of friendlies on display. The fixture between Chelsea and Gotham FC is on Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Red Bull Arena, the home of Gotham FC and the New York Red Bulls, is hosting the game. There is no confirmed date between Washington and Arsenal.

Yet, the friendlies do not stop there. Arsenal and Chelsea are going to play one another in the United States this summer. The date and location have not been announced, but sources have indicated the game could also be in Washington, D.C.

Arsenal and Chelsea women’s teams are not only clubs with friendlies

These friendlies involving the women’s teams of Arsenal and Chelsea are significant for a variety of reasons. Not only is the women’s club game expanding globally, but the quality of the players continues to develop. Arsenal and Chelsea, two of the top teams in the Women’s Super League, have had major followings in England. Arsenal is going to play more games at the Emirates next season to accommodate larger crowds. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be under new management with Sonia Bompastor replacing Emma Hayes. The English coach is taking over the responsibility of the United States Women’s National Team now that the 2023/24 Women’s Super League is over.

Although not playing the WSL teams based on the current schedule of friendlies, the Wrexham women’s team is also playing in the United States this summer. Riding the popularity of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham and massive recent success, the Wrexham AFC Women scheduled a Wrex Coast Tour. The side did not mention any opponents.

In the past, Gemma Owen, who oversees the women’s operations at Wrexham said playing NWSL teams would be ideal for the Wrexham women. As things stand, Arsenal and Chelsea will not play Wrexham as they will play on different sides of the country. Still, it is monumental to have so many talented women’s teams playing in the United States.

PHOTOS: IMAGO