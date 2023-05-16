The United States returns to the FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 19. After the 2021 tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19, and moved from original host Indonesia, the competition finally gets back underway in Argentina this week.
This USMNT squad earned their spot by winning the title at the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. The Stars and Stripes are attempting to improve on their best finish ever in the competition, which was fourth place in 1989. They’ll face Ecuador, Fiji and Slovakia in the group stage this time, with all three games on US TV.
U-20 World Cup schedule for USMNT:
- Saturday, May 20 / 2PM ET: United States vs Ecuador
FOX Soccer Plus, Telemundo, Fubo
- Tuesday, May 23 / 2PM ET : United States vs Fiji
Universo, Fubo, Sling Latino
- Friday, May 26 / 2PM ET: Slovakia vs United States
FS2, Universo, Fubo, Sling Latino
ADDITIONAL FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP MATCHES live on US TV:
- Argentina vs Uzbekistan / May 20 / 5PM ET / Telemundo
- Israel vs Colombia / May 21 / 2PM ET / Universo
- Italy vs Brazil / May 21 / 5PM ET / FS2, Universo
- England vs Tunisia / May 22 / 2PM ET / Universo
- Gambia vs Honduras / May 22 / 5PM ET / Universo
- Uzbekistan vs New Zealand / May 23 / 2PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus
- Argentina vs Guatemala / May 23 / 5PM ET / Universo
- Senegal vs Israel / May 24 / 2PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus
- France vs Gambia / May 25 / 2PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus
- Uruguay vs England / May 25 / 2PM ET / FS2, Universo
- South Korea vs Honduras / May 25 / 5PM ET / Universo
- New Zealand vs Argentina / May 26 / 5PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus, Universo
- Brazil vs Nigeria / May 27 / 2PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus, Telemundo, Universo
- Colombia vs Senegal / May 27 / 5PM ET / Telemundo, Universo
- Iraq vs England / May 28 / 5PM ET / FS2
All of the above games are available with a 7-day free trial to Fubo.
The knockout stage begins on May 30th, but broadcast details have yet to be finalized for that stage as of press time.
