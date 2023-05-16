The United States returns to the FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 19. After the 2021 tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19, and moved from original host Indonesia, the competition finally gets back underway in Argentina this week.

This USMNT squad earned their spot by winning the title at the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. The Stars and Stripes are attempting to improve on their best finish ever in the competition, which was fourth place in 1989. They’ll face Ecuador, Fiji and Slovakia in the group stage this time, with all three games on US TV.

U-20 World Cup schedule for USMNT:

Saturday, May 20 / 2PM ET: United States vs Ecuador

FOX Soccer Plus, Telemundo, Fubo



Tuesday, May 23 / 2PM ET : United States vs Fiji

Universo, Fubo, Sling Latino





Friday, May 26 / 2PM ET: Slovakia vs United States

FS2, Universo, Fubo, Sling Latino



ADDITIONAL FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP MATCHES live on US TV:

Argentina vs Uzbekistan / May 20 / 5PM ET / Telemundo

Israel vs Colombia / May 21 / 2PM ET / Universo

Italy vs Brazil / May 21 / 5PM ET / FS2, Universo

England vs Tunisia / May 22 / 2PM ET / Universo

Gambia vs Honduras / May 22 / 5PM ET / Universo

Uzbekistan vs New Zealand / May 23 / 2PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus

Argentina vs Guatemala / May 23 / 5PM ET / Universo

Senegal vs Israel / May 24 / 2PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus

France vs Gambia / May 25 / 2PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus

Uruguay vs England / May 25 / 2PM ET / FS2, Universo

South Korea vs Honduras / May 25 / 5PM ET / Universo

New Zealand vs Argentina / May 26 / 5PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus, Universo

Brazil vs Nigeria / May 27 / 2PM ET / FOX Soccer Plus, Telemundo, Universo

Colombia vs Senegal / May 27 / 5PM ET / Telemundo, Universo

Iraq vs England / May 28 / 5PM ET / FS2

The knockout stage begins on May 30th, but broadcast details have yet to be finalized for that stage as of press time.