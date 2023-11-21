In honor of the annual sale holiday, Paramount+ is available at a heavily discounted price because of Black Friday. The base price for Paramount+ is $5.99. That went up in the fall of 2023, as did the subscription prices for most streaming services. However, new users can take advantage of the lower prices to watch a plethora of content, including ample live soccer.

For a limited time, CBS is offering the Essential Plan of Paramount+ for just $1.99 for the first three months. This ad-supported plan has thousands of hours of on-demand content. Plus, it has live coverage of CBS’s channels. That includes live coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Serie A and other soccer content. This is only available for new subscribers, so current users of Paramount+ cannot take advantage of this deal.

There is another option that is slightly more expensive. However, there are even more relative savings. Paramount+ with Showtime usually costs $11.99 per month. New subscribers can subscribe to this option for just $3.99 for the first three months. It has all the offerings of the Essential Plan from Paramount+, but it also has content from Showtime. There are select exclusions on live content and on-demand shows and movies. However, the majority of Showtime content is still available.

Importantly, the monthly fees return to their base cost after the first three months of subscribing. The Essential Plan returns to $5.99 per month, and the option with Showtime is $11.99 per month. These prices may continue to rise, too. That is why it is a major opportunity to take advantage of these deals.

Sign up for Paramount+ Black Friday sale

To sign up for the Paramount+ savings, the steps are straightforward.

Visit the Paramount+ website. You MUST be a new subscriber. Existing accounts do not have the option for Black Friday savings. Create an account, and select the plan you want. Enjoy live and on-demand content!

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

All accounts come with a seven-day free trial. Then, the discounted prices kick in after the weeklong period. After three months with those fees, they return to normal.

Europe’s elite on the streaming service

Soccer fans in the United States are familiar with what Paramount+ brings to the table in terms of live soccer content. The crown jewel of CBS’ streaming service is the UEFA Champions League. With a phenomenal studio crew to boot, CBS has consistently grown its audience for the top club competition in the world. Even though CBS does put games on the CBS Sports Network or the over-the-air CBS station, every game in the UEFA Champions League is available on Paramount+.

CBS’ soccer coverage goes well beyond the UEFA Champions League, though. It has live broadcasts of Serie A in Italy and the Scottish Premiership. For fans of US Soccer, CBS broadcasts games in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying and select domestic games in American soccer. For example, CBS had coverage of the US Open Cup semifinals and final.

You can also catch studio shows like Morning Footy, Kickin’ It and Box 2 Box on Paramount+. Those live shows are available on the service throughout the week.

PHOTOS: IMAGO