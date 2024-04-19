For viewers in the United States, coverage of the 2024 season of the Brasileirao is in flux due to several issues caused by the league. Despite the season having launched on April 13, the issues have still been unresolved, sources informed World Soccer Talk.

Through the end of the 2023 season, US-based streaming service Fanatiz had the US rights to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Previously, 1190 Sports licensed games to Paramount+ whereby games were also available on Fanatiz. Brasileirao games on Fanatiz featured language options including Portuguese and the natural stadium sound.

However, everything has come to a screeching halt.

Brasileirao games on USA TV and streaming

First, World Soccer Talk understands that Fanatiz is in continued discussions with executives connected with the Brazilian league regarding their interest in broadcasting games. Second, World Soccer Talk has been told that one of the issues is that there is no production company doing the world feed for the Brasileirao. Apparently, the league isn’t currently focused on overseas markets.

Hopefully, a solution can be worked out soon.

Speaking exclusively to World Soccer Talk, Fanatiz General Manager Juan Pablo Buscaglione said, “At Fanatiz, for Brazilians, we’re constantly expanding our offerings, now including Estaduais alongside the top-tier international cups like Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana. All this, in addition to the best of South American soccer leagues and World Cup Qualifiers.”

Meanwhile, Paramount+ is waiting to see what unfolds. A spokesperson for Paramount+ told World Soccer Talk, “We do not have any upcoming matches included in our 2024 live event schedule. Paramount’s deal to stream Brasileirão Série A ended with the 2023 season.”

The Paramount+ spokesperson added that should the partnership renew and coverage resume, there’s a possibility of Brasileirao games coming back to the CBS Sports streaming platform.

Other options to watch Brasileirao games in USA

In the meantime, while it doesn’t include every game, Sling Brazil includes Globo and Premiere so that some of the Brasileirao games can be legally watched by viewers in the United States.

All this comes at a time when Brazil is grappling with two rival groups wanting to form a new league.

Brazil’s potential to build its clubs into a powerhouse of a league is undeniable. Over 1,200 Brazilians have moved away from the South American nation to play professionally in other countries. That is over 200 more than the next most from one country, which is France. If the league can retain some of the talent and create a cycle for development, the Brazilian top flight can become one of the top five leagues in terms of revenue and turnover.

To do so, though, the executives of the different Brazilian groups need to work together. Based on the current chaos with the overseas rights to Brazilian games, they have much work ahead of them.

