Spanish-language coverage of the 2024 Copa America will be on the properties of TelevisaUnivision in the United States. This tournament is significant in the United States for a handful of reasons. At the top of those is the fact that select CONCACAF teams, including USA, may participate in the traditionally South American competition.

TelevisaUnivision has held the rights to this tournament in the past. For example, it broadcasted the Copa America in 2021 as Argentina lifted the trophy with a win over Brazil. In terms of English-language coverage, FOX already locked up the rights to the tournament for viewers in the United States. The tournament’s schedule is June 14 to July 14, the same as the European Championship.

In the announcement, the media company stated all 32 games of the tournament would be available on the TelevisaUnivision platforms. However, it did not specify where those will be. The company does have ViX, which it describes as the Spanish home of soccer. For linear TV coverage, the company’s channels include TUDN, Univision and UniMás, each of which air soccer games regularly. In addition to the games, there will also be other content, which includes buffer coverage in between games.

Our Pick: Includes: Spanish coverage of UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Liga MX, Argentina Primera, Brasileirão and more Browse Offers

2024 Copa America is a major get for TelevisaUnivision

In total, there will be 16 teams in the 2024 Copa America on TelevisaUnivision. The ten CONMEBOL teams includes the defending World Cup and Copa America champions, Argentina. As of now, Messi’s international future remains up in the air. If he does play, there is the chance it is his last competition with Argentina.

However, and more importantly for North American audiences, there is a strong likelihood that the United States, Mexico and Canada participate in the tournament. Granted, those teams, as well as Costa Rica, are not guaranteed in the tournament. However, if they reach the semifinals of the 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League, they get into the Copa America. Those four teams are automatically in the quarterfinals of the Nations League due to their CONCACAF ratings index points.

Regardless of the six CONCACAF teams that join the South American nations, the 2024 Copa America will be in the United States. It will be the second time the country hosted the CONMEBOL event after the Centenario in 2016.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Xinhua