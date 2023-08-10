Our Zenit St Petersburg TV schedule has everything you need to watch one of Russia’s most notable clubs.

Zenit is the most successful Russian club outside of Moscow, and has a long history. The club have the fourth most top division titles of any Russian team.

Zenit St Petersburg on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1925 (Official)

Stadium: Krestovsky Stadium

Manager: Sergei Semak

Russian League titles: 10

Russian Cup titles: 5

European titles: UEFA Cup (2008)

Zenit St Petersburg TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Unfortunately, as of August 2023, the Russian Premier League is not available anywhere for viewers in the United States.

Zenit are perennial competitors on the European stage, having qualified for UEFA competitions every season from 2007-08 to 2021-22. However, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all Russian clubs have been indefinitely banned from UEFA competitions. If/when they do return, Champions League and Europa League games can be found on Paramount+ in English, with Spanish games streaming on ViX and televised on Univision/UniMás/TUDN.

Zenit History

Officially known as Football Club Zenit, the club was founded in 1925. However it can be debated that it was actually formed in 1914, as a predecessor called “Murzinka” – later known as “Bolshevik” – emerged at that time.

The club Leningradsky Metallichesky Zavod (aka the “Stalinets”) was born in 1925. Meanwhile, Bolshevik became part of the Zenit sports society in 1936, when the name FC Zenit first emerged. Zenit and the Stalinets were forcibly merged in 1939 resulting in the club we know today.

The name Zenit means “zenith”, and the club has lived up to the aspirational moniker, becoming one of the most decorated Russian teams.

Zenit have the fourth-most titles of any Russian team (Dynamo Kyiv, now part of Ukraine, still has the third most titles in Soviet/Russian league history). But only one of Zenit’s trophies came in the old Soviet era. The rest have all come since 2007. They are the most successful team, by far, located outside of Moscow.

The club are one of just two Russian teams to have taken home a major European title. Their 2008 triumph in the penultimate UEFA Cup made them just the second Russian side to win the tournament (the other was CSKA Moscow a few years earlier). They would also become the only, to date, Russian team to win the UEFA Super Cup later that summer.

The world outside of soccer has effected the club, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the ban of all Russian teams (including the national team) from international competitions. This means that despite Zenit’s five (and counting) Premier League titles in a row, no European football is on tap for the foreseeable future.

Photo: Imago