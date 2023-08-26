Use our Union SG TV schedule has everything you need to keep up with one of Belgium’s historic clubs.

Royale Union SG were a dominant side in the first half of the 20th century, but have rarely replicated that success in the long decades since.

Founded: 1897

Stadium: Union Saint-Gilloise

Manager: Alexander Blessin

Best Belgian top-flight finish: Champions (11 times, all 1935 or earlier)

Belgian Cup titles: 2 (1913, 1914)

Where Can I Watch the Union SG Match?

The Belgian Pro League has select games throughout the season on ESPN+ in the United States. Usually one to two games each weekend is featured on the service.

UEFA club tournaments, like Champions League and Europa League, can be found live on Paramount+.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás (with ViX streaming non-TV games) have Spanish coverage of UEFA matches.

Union SG History

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise were founded in 1897, in the Saint-Gilles area of Brussels, Belgium. The club have played in neighboring Forest since the 1920s.

Union SG have the third most top division titles in Belgian history. But there’s a catch – all eleven of them came prior to 1935. It’s a similar story with Belgian Cup wins. Back-to-back titles in 1913 and 1914 remain the club’s only triumph’s in that competition.

From 1933-1935, the club set a Belgian record by going 60 straight matches unbeaten.

But the success dried up. All but a handful of minor cup and lower division trophies for the club came prior to 1950s.

After relegation from the first tier in 1973, it would be 48 long years before returning to the top division in 2021. Remarkably, in their first season back in the top division, Union finished in first place at the end of the regular season. This is the only time a newly promoted club has done this in Belgian League history.

But sadly, an official title was not in the cards, as the would finish second in the league playoffs. But this did earn them a spot in Champions League qualifying – 58 years after their last European participation. They dropped into Europa League and managed to win their group, and advance to the quarterfinals.

The following season, they astonished again with a strong season, losing out on the title in stoppage time of the final playoff match.

Joseph Marien Stadium was originally built in 1919, and holds only 9,400 fans. This means that in recent European campaigns, Union have had to play “home” games in other nearby venues that comply with UEFA standards. The diminutive ground hosted three matches at the 1920 Summer Olympics.

